Georges St-Pierre, a former UFC champion, recently commented on the prospect of Khamzat Chimaev winning the title.

The promotion’s current five-fight winning streak leader, “Borz,” recently defeated former championship challenger Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273.

Before UFC Paris, St-Pierre was questioned about Chimaev’s title hopes during the UFC Athlete Q&A. In line with “GSP”:

“Yes, Khamzat [Chimaev] is very good. He’s got all the skills. He’s very good, and he’s showcased incredible durability and great mental strength in his last fight with Gilbert Burns. Because he was pushed to the limit, and that’s when you recognize a true warrior, a true champion, than a contender. When he faced those moments of adversity, and some collapse but some pushed through and succeed.”

Rush referred to Chimaev’s most recent contest with Gilbert Burns as a test he quickly passed. The only bout ‘Borz’ failed to finish this year was against ‘Durinho’ at UFC 273.

The contest saw Chimaev win the Fight of the Night prize and increase his winning streak to 11. He moved up to third place among welterweight contenders as a result.

Chimaev entered the promotion with a 6-0 perfect record before that. The Swedish fighter of Russian ancestry earned Performance of the Night bonuses in his first four UFC matches.

Khamzat Chimaev, according to Georges St-Pierre, has the skills to succeed at the top of the welterweight division. St-Pierre is undoubtedly an expert on the division.

St-remarks Pierre’s during the UFC Athlete Q&A may be seen starting at 32:16 in the video below:

Nate Diaz receives accolades from Joe Rogan for taking on the perilous Khamzat Chimaev

An altercation with Nate Diaz, a fan favourite, has been built up by Khamzat Chimaev’s explosive recent form. In what might be Diaz’s final matchup in the UFC, the two welterweights will be the main event of UFC 279.

Joe Rogan, a media celebrity and UFC commentator, offered his opinion on the match and lauded Chimaev’s skills inside the octagon. Rogan remarked on This Past Weekend with Theo Von:

“Khamzat [Chimaev] is a f**king assassin. Khamzat is a terrifying human being. He’s terrifying, he’s really good. He’s really good and really big. You should be [scared]. Khamzat’s a murderer. I mean, when he gets into that octagon, he’s seek and destroy. He’s a dangerous man.”

Rogan also praised Nate Diaz for accepting to face the Swedish fighter of Russian descent inside the cage. Diaz runs the chance of losing his final UFC match, but if he can surprise the on-the-rise Khamzat Chimaev, he will win even more admiration. The eminent podcaster praised Diaz for her bravery: “Nate [Diaz] asked for that fight! Nate wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. Nate is as game as a human being has ever been. That dude is wild.”

Take a look at Joe Rogan’s remarks on This Weekend:

