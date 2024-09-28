UFC Paris Main Card Praised as Superior to Dana White’s $20 Million Sphere Event ‘In Every Facet’

Sept. 21, 2013 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Brendan Schaub (red) fights Matt Mitrione (blue) in the Heavyweight main card for UFC 165 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Saturday September 21, 2013. Dave Abel/Toronto Sun/QMI Agency – ZUMAq06_

The bygone UFC Noche is by far one of the biggest and baddest UFC cards in recent history, at least for some! In fact, Dana White’s $20 million event was widely touted as a major success simply owing to its immersive fan experience. However, former UFC contender and MMA veteran, Brendan Schaub beg to differ here!

The American recently dropped a wild post on “X,” essentially claiming that the recently concluded UFC Paris Fight Night card was way superior to the highly touted Sphere adventure in every way!

“This #UFCParis main card is better than the Sphere card in every facet. Let that sink in.”

This #UFCParis main card is better than the Sphere card in every facet. Let that sink in. — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) September 28, 2024

Often regarded as a staunch critic of the UFC, the former heavyweight contender is often seen at the opposite end, often criticizing to the point of being called a UFC hatemonger. To be fair, much like his fighting days, some days he’s hot, some days, he’s colder than Chicago winters.

So, Schaub’s opinions have to be taken with a massive grain of salt. The fighter-turned-standup comedian had earlier received some whiplash after his UFC 300 predictions went awry.

The former fighter had prophesized that UFC 300 would turn out to be a losing bet for the company. However, he was terribly wrong since the event not did wonders for the company but also gave fans a new superstar in UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

But with the comparisons he’s made between UFC 306 and UFC Paris, Schaub actually had a great point.

Focus should be on talent, not arenas, asserts Schaub

In a nutshell, UFC 306 wasn’t Brendan Schaub’s cup of tea. Despite the company spending a lavish $20 million in production and preparations, along with featuring two title fights, Schaub felt like the card was underwhelming.

In fact, the best way Schaub could describe his experience watching UFC 306, was to eating at the Rainforest Cafe. Now, this is a rainforest-themed chain restaurant adorned with jungle flora and eye-catching animatronic animals providing customers with an indulging experience.

But the food is known to be rather…. meh! Schaub thinks as much!

“You know what the Sphere is? It’s Rainforest Cafe. It looks f*cking great, but the product is sh*t.

So Schaub’s problem with UFC Noche stemmed from the fact that the promotion was too adamant about promoting the event based on the venue and not its fighters on the card that night.

“Clearly the belle of the ball was the arena. The Sphere was the focus and the belle of the ball. As a former fighter, for the current fighters, that’s not good. No other sports organization in the f*cking world is going to make the arena the focus. It should be on the talent.”

While the fighter did not have a problem with the presentation, his issue was with the event itself which like most people had paid to view, even claiming that it was not PPV-worthy!

He kind of has a point. UFC Noche was an okay PPV at best with truly okayish main event and co-main event and that is a generous assessment.