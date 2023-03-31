Andrew Tate Promises ‘Greatest South Park Episode’ Post Release After the US Animation Show Pokes Fun of Him

Andrew Tate seems to find his way to headlines in some way or the other. The former kickboxer rose to fame during covid with his rather controversial opinions. Since then, his name has been constantly surrounded by controversies. However, regardless of how he portrayed himself online, the true blemish on his character came when he was charged with alleged human trafficking, rape, and money laundering. As a result of the same, he has been in prison since December last year and has been termed an ‘s*x offender’ by the public.

Moreover, Tate made it to the popular American animation show South Park and his character was presented as a ‘Romanian s*x trafficker’. However, the 36-year-old seems unfazed by it.

Andrew Tate promises ‘Greatest South Park Episode’ after the show pokes fun at him

As mentioned earlier, the popular American animated TV show recently took a dig at Andrew Tate by presenting his character as a ‘Romanian sex trafficker.’ It is certainly demeaning for the former kickboxer. However, it looks like he isn’t too affected by it. Instead, he is motivated to prove his innocence and help create the “Greatest South Park Episode” following his release from prison.

In a recent tweet made by Andrew Tate with the help of his team, he stated: “When I will be proven innocent. I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time.”

When I will be proven innocent. I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. https://t.co/DvChGr8rJW — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 31, 2023

It’s safe to say that Andrew Tate is not offended by how the show portrayed him despite not being proven guilty in his case of human trafficking, rape, and money laundering.

Was Andrew Tate’s recent bail appeal declined?

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested from their house in Romania back in December last year. While the initial arrest was supposed to last 24 hours, it was extended by 30 days at the request of the authorities. However, the two have not been let out of jail since then and their detention has increased three times already.

While Andrew Tate and his team have even appealed the decision and requested bail, their appeals have been declined. As things stand right now, the two are set to remain in prison up until the end of April, for sure. However, their detention can be further extended if the case does not come to a close by that time.

But it is interesting to note that the Tate brothers are not yet charged with the said crimes. The Romanian judicial court has held them on the grounds of the ongoing investigation.

