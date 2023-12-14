UFC 296 Purse and Salaries: Will Leon Edwards Make More Money Than Colby Covington On December 16?

This weekend marks the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year. It features two top welterweight fighters, Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, facing off the 170-pounds title. This fight will cement the status of the winner with the gold on the line. But the question is: How much money will the fighters make from this UFC 296 event? Let’s dive in to find details about it.

It is needless to say that, UFC stands as the biggest MMA promotion. When it comes to purse and salary, the company rarely discloses details, making it a tough job to predict how much the fighters will make. However, for this event, there are some reports discussing the potential earnings for Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

According to Sporting Lad reports, the welterweight championship bout’s estimated pay-per-view revenue suggests that Edwards could make around $5 million from this fight. Comparatively, this year Jon Jones earned $6 million from a single fight, so a $5 million figure for Edwards wouldn’t be surprising.

On the other hand, reports indicate that Covington is set to make $1 million from this fight. While there is a notable purse disparity, it’s important to consider Edwards’ dominant run, including two victories over the widely regarded welterweight great Kamaru Usman. This achievement has elevated Edwards’ status, whereas Covington is still vying for a title. However, these reports are estimated figures and it is not confirmed.

‘Chaos’ is highly confident, going by his statements, about winning the welterweight title fight at UFC 296.

Who is the favorite at UFC 296 between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington?

Talking about favorites in this matchup, Edwards is the clear fan and betting favorite against Covington. The reason is simple: Edwards has been on a dominant run, remaining undefeated since 2015. His last defeat came against former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. In his last two fights, Edwards has outperformed Usman twice. Covington had attempted the same but fell short on both occasions.



Edwards has cemented himself as one of the greatest welterweights, and there is no question about it—his record is proof of that. With a height advantage and recent impressive form, he aims to defend the title for the second time against Covington. On the other hand, ‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought in 21 months, a factor that might make a significant difference.

But Covington is a former interim welterweight champion and the UFC has seen underdogs overcoming odds several times. So fans will be excited to see who come out on the top in the main event of UFC 296.