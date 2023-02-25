Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Jake Paul records a video on the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

October 29, 2022, it’s a day when the boxing world found its next big star. His name was Jake Paul, the man who pulled off an upset against MMA legend Anderson Silva. With an impeccable record of 6-0, The Problem Child is now all set for his next fight against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of boxing icon Tyson Fury. However, a former WWE champion claims he is a better boxer than Jake Paul. For those who wonder about that superstar, it’s none other than the “Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

The former 2-time WWE champion recently tagged along with his buddy Sheamus for a boxing training session on “Celtic Warrior Workouts“. The WWE superstars were also joined by 3-time World Kickboxing Champion Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson.

One day of workout and the former WWE champion already feels “better than Jake Paul”

During the episode, Drew McIntyre tested his boxing skills through 15 three-minute rounds with Sheamus. Though it was the first time ever the Scottish Warrior was doing a boxing workout.

Recently, Sheamus took to his Twitter account and promoted the video. Drew McIntyre reacted to the post with an interesting caption. The Scottish Warrior claimed he is a better boxer than The Problem Child despite doing it for just one day. The former WWE champion took things further by tagging Jake Paul in the post. He wrote:

One day of boxing and already better than @JakePaul… https://t.co/nDxFBOqxgv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 24, 2023

The Celtic Warrior also joined the thread and voiced his opinion on the matter. Sheamus went on to express his desire to see Jake Paul fighting his WWE buddy. Though as of now, the boxing star hasn’t replied to either one of them.

The Problem Child recently talked about his potential career in WWE in the future

Ever since his brother Logan Paul joined the WWE last year, many believe Jake Paul will also follow in his footsteps. In fact, the 26-year-old boxer made an appearance during last year’s Crown Jewel. Jake aided his brother, who was fighting Roman Reigns for the undisputed title on the show.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the boxing star indicated he might enter the pro wrestling world in the future. During the show, Jake was asked if he would like to tag along with his brother Logan Paul in WWE. The 26-year-old admitted he loves WWE and was even open to the idea of joining it at some point. Though Right Now, he wants to focus on his boxing career.

Nevertheless, if the Paul Brothers ever become a team in WWE, they could be booked against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Feuding with two former WWE champions would be a great way to kick off their tag team journey.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.