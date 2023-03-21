Valorant Challengers 2023 NA: Mid Season Face-Off; Dates, Schedule, Teams and Everything You Need to Know
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 21/03/2023
Competitive Valorant in NA is at full force as the B-Tier teams prepare to make their mark in NA with the mid-season face-off. This article will take a look at all eight teams that have qualified for the face-off including the fan favorite The Guard. We will also look at where you can watch these matches and the dates for each. Without further ado, let us break everything down.
Valorant Challengers NA: Teams, Schedule, and More; Who Will Advance to Greater Conquest?
First, let us look at all the teams that have qualified from the Group Stages. 12 teams played the groups, out of which 8 have made it through to the Mid-Season Faceoff.
Moist Moguls
- Thief
- Brawk
- Aproto
- Sym
- Flyuh
FaZe
- Babybay
- Rossy
- Dicey
- Supamen
- Poised
G2 Esports
- ShahZaM
- Dapr
- Wippie
- Penny
- Oxy
Oxygen Esports
- RandyySAVAGE
- Mitch
- Pwny
- Skuba
- Verno
M80
- Koalanoob
- Johnqt
- NiSMO
- Eeeiu
- Zander
The Guard
- Valyn
- Net
- Tex
- Trent
- JonahP
TSM
- Seven
- NaturE
- Corey
- gMD
- Kanpeki
Disguised
- Steel
- XXiF
- Genghsta
- Riku
- Clear
These eight teams will play each other in lots of matches consisting of upper and lower brackets. Let us look at the schedule first and then discuss the format.
Schedule
23rd March| Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- M80 vs DSG
- TSM vs Moist Moguls
24th March | Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- The Guard vs FaZe
- G2 Esports vs Oxygen
25th March | Upper Bracket Semi-finals
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
29th March | Lower Bracket Round 1
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
30th March | Upper Bracket Final and Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- TBD vs TBD (UB Finals)
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
31st March | Lower Bracket Semi-Finals and Finals
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
1st April | Grand Final
- TBD vs TBD (B05)
All of the matches except the Grand Final will be Bo3. The matches start on the given dates at 1:30 AM IST. You can convert the timing into your own region times using the world clock. Now, let us take a look at where you can watch it.
Where to Watch?
One can watch these matches on the Knights Arena Twitch Channel. However, we recommend checking out Tarik’s Twitch Watch party since some famous streamers or the others keep joining and the atmosphere is really fun. So if you want to have a fun time we definitely recommend checking out the content king of Valorant.
Who do you think is going to win this NA Mid-Season? Let us discuss!