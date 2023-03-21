Valorant Challengers 2023 NA: Mid Season Face-Off; Dates, Schedule, Teams and Everything You Need to Know

Competitive Valorant in NA is at full force as the B-Tier teams prepare to make their mark in NA with the mid-season face-off. This article will take a look at all eight teams that have qualified for the face-off including the fan favorite The Guard. We will also look at where you can watch these matches and the dates for each. Without further ado, let us break everything down.

Valorant Challengers NA: Teams, Schedule, and More; Who Will Advance to Greater Conquest?

First, let us look at all the teams that have qualified from the Group Stages. 12 teams played the groups, out of which 8 have made it through to the Mid-Season Faceoff.

Moist Moguls

Thief

Brawk

Aproto

Sym

Flyuh

FaZe

Babybay

Rossy

Dicey

Supamen

Poised

G2 Esports

ShahZaM

Dapr

Wippie

Penny

Oxy

Oxygen Esports

RandyySAVAGE

Mitch

Pwny

Skuba

Verno

M80

Koalanoob

Johnqt

NiSMO

Eeeiu

Zander

The Guard

Valyn

Net

Tex

Trent

JonahP

TSM

Seven

NaturE

Corey

gMD

Kanpeki

Disguised

Steel

XXiF

Genghsta

Riku

Clear

These eight teams will play each other in lots of matches consisting of upper and lower brackets. Let us look at the schedule first and then discuss the format.

Schedule

23rd March| Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

M80 vs DSG

TSM vs Moist Moguls

24th March | Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

The Guard vs FaZe

G2 Esports vs Oxygen

25th March | Upper Bracket Semi-finals

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

29th March | Lower Bracket Round 1

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

30th March | Upper Bracket Final and Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

TBD vs TBD (UB Finals)

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

31st March | Lower Bracket Semi-Finals and Finals

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

1st April | Grand Final

TBD vs TBD (B05)

All of the matches except the Grand Final will be Bo3. The matches start on the given dates at 1:30 AM IST. You can convert the timing into your own region times using the world clock. Now, let us take a look at where you can watch it.

Where to Watch?

One can watch these matches on the Knights Arena Twitch Channel. However, we recommend checking out Tarik’s Twitch Watch party since some famous streamers or the others keep joining and the atmosphere is really fun. So if you want to have a fun time we definitely recommend checking out the content king of Valorant.

Who do you think is going to win this NA Mid-Season? Let us discuss! For more Valorant related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!