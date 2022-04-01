VALORANT: Have you ever wondered how to enter A-site on Fracture from A-Drop without being heard?

VALORANT Reddit user TutelaryFiber recently broke down how to silently fall from A-Drop on Fracture using a nifty movement trick.

Fracture is one of the most unique maps in FPS competitive games. It has two Attacking spawns and one Defensive spawn. In a recent poll, players voted Fracture as the worst map to play on. But you can attribute the community’s hatred over the fact that players just weren’t used to such change.

Fracture being one of the most unique maps, holding angles, site entries and strategies are always tougher. However, a Reddit user might have helped you with entering A-site sneakily.

How to enter from A-Drop without being heard?

To fall onto the site silently, players have to walk up to the ledge of A-Drop and back themselves against the right wall so that they are facing the “09/A” written on the opposite wall. From there, players will have to line themselves up so that they don’t see the blue on the wall on the left. Once the blue wall is out of sight, the player will take a few steps forward and aim at the line that runs through the middle of the metal wall in front of them.

All the player has to do from there is run backward, falling onto the box right below A-Drop. However, the player will have to ensure there is not a player waiting for them on the site. Once on top of the box below A-Drop, they can quietly walk hop off of the box.

When can you use this trick in-game?

This trick is very situational. A simple way to perfect this, would be to practice this in a custom game. You can use it in a 1v1 post-plant situation or to lurk onto A-site while your team is at B-site. Obviously, you have to be careful nobody is on site watching A-drop for this to actually work.