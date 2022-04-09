VALORANT Mobile gameplay gets leaked; we see the gameplay through Jett’s eyes

A few images were leaked recently from a Chinese beta of VALORANT Mobile. A new video leak shows a glimpse of gameplay.

Riot announced the game on June 2, 2021, which was the first anniversary of the shooter game’s release on PC. Yesterday, on 7th April, 2022 a few images of the mobile verison of the game were leaked. The images showed us the loading screen, agent selection and HUD layout.

This game has been in talks since a very long time with many leaks and updates over time. However, in the past few days we have seen the most information and visual updates on the game.

New Gamplay Video with Jett

DannyINTEL posted a 21-second clip on Twitter. Jett can be seen roaming on Ascent and taking down an enemy with the Classic pistol. The map and overall gameplay look identical to the PC version of VAORANT and the controls seem really responsive, a positive indication for fans waiting around for its release.

Other agents seen in the clip are Killjoy, Skye, Sova, Reyna, Breach, and Phoenix. Jett’s three abilities look to be the same on mobile. The clip doesn’t show gameplay from the perspective of any other agent, though.

Another clip posted by DannyINTEL also showed the character selection menu and the HUD layout. The loading screen and character selection are different from the PC version. Riot could make changes to these, though, in the future. The HUD is completely customizable and, as expected, players will have to navigate around a lot of on-screen buttons to effectively use abilities and shoot at enemies.

VALORANT on Console

This game has a very real launching possibility in the current year. There has been an official announcement by Riot Games about the mobile version. But there is still no official announcement for a console version. However, according to leaks Riot Games had opened a position hiring employees for console development of VALORANT.