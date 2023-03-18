Valorant Mobile: Every Single Detail We have So Far!

Valorant mobile is set to release in 2024. However, there will be a lot of beta stages that will test out how it looks and functions on mobile. We do have a couple of leaked photos of the control and ability layout which is subject to change. In addition, we have seen photos of icons and there has been a confirmation of a playtest beta at the end of March. Let us break down everything we know so far.

Valorant Mobile: Playtesting, Beta, Release Date, and More!

All VALORANT Mobile icons that were added in PBE 6.06 patch 👀 pic.twitter.com/W7gL4SoQ5W — Valorant Mobile News (@ValorantMNews) March 17, 2023

Firstly, let us take a look at the screenshots that we have of the ability logos. As you can see above there are several buttons above in which some of which have commands such as crouch, volume, chat, and more. This is an indication of Riot being way ahead in development than we speculated. There are betas being planned for the end of March. In addition, we might also see some gameplay footage for the game as the year progresses.

However, the game will most definitely not release in 2023. 2024 seems to be the target year for the game to release on mobile. We recently found an old screenshot showing off the First Person Perspective of Sova in the game. You can look at it below.

VALORANT Mobile’s Layout Preview (old screenshot) pic.twitter.com/WAiXsH44E4 — Valorant Mobile News (@ValorantMNews) March 17, 2023

In addition, we have news of the game being playtested at the end of March. That playtest will only be available for a few select people that Riote invites but it will be interesting to see what information comes out of it. We will receive an open beta this year but it will probably be sometime in Spring.

Till then, we will have more than enough information about the game and how it will play on mobile. In addition, the game will most likely release in 2024 so the beta is necessary before it goes public. We also have some gameplay taken from playtest taken sometime before.

We are still going to get Valorant Mobile 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NR5PJ6hiZB — Valorant Mobile News (@ValorantMNews) February 1, 2023

Now that we have covered everything we know so far, what are your thoughts? Do you think Valorant will be as successful on mobile as we have on the PC? For more Valorant-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

