Valorant Mobile Lookalike Hyperfront to Shut Down for Good; Check out Tweet from Developer

Valorant lookalike Hyperfront will seemingly shut down all the operations from April 10th. All of the servers will cease to function and the game will be sunset. However, this is not the only game getting sunset in 2023. Marvel’s Avengers is also turning off due to an underwhelming response from the fans. However, Hyperfront is being shut off for a completely different reason. Let us break down everything we know about this case.

Valorant Lookalike Says Goodbye to Fans After Years of Fun

📌【Important Announcement】 ✨May the light of Star Energy continue to illuminate our path. All the best, Hyper Front Team pic.twitter.com/51gPvUJ54o — Hyper Front (@HyperFrontEn) April 3, 2023

NetEase, the parent company of Hypefront faced a lawsuit by Riot against their FPS game Hyperfront back in 2022. The mobile game has similar mechanics to CS: GO and Valorant in which players have to navigate sites, and plant and defuse bombs. The format is not the issue in this case as the character designs, maps and weapons look hauntingly similar to Riot’s FPS.

The game was available on Google Play and the App Store. It is no longer available in both stores. However, this is not NetEase’s first lawsuit as it has also been in the line of fire of PUBG. Hyperfront will close all of its servers effectively from April 10, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC +0).

The statement reads, “We are proud of the community formed around Hyper Front. Thank you all for your support and love during this time and we apologize for the disappointment that this announcement might cause. The figures of every astral who fought in hyper front will live on in our hearts, and we’ll always remember the good times we spent together.” We do not know if the money you spent on the game will be refunded as NetEase has not given us a signal yet. But if they do, we will inform you.

In addition, users cannot log in to the game from their Facebook, other accounts do work, however. Fans of Hyper Front are angry at the fact that Riot is wasting time by suing the game without developing their Mobile version. However, some of the game’s mechanics do infringe the creative copyright of Riot’s title. All things considered, the fans of the game have a week to play the game to their heart’s content. The game will effectively shut down after.

For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!