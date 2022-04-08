VALORANT Mobile has now entered testing

VALORANT Mobile has been in talks of releasing since forever. Finally, the game has now gone into testing.

These leaks have been the talk of the town ever since Riot Games announced a mobile version for League of Legends. The speculation became real in early 2020. Riot had announced that development has been planed for the long waited game. It was also mentioned that it would soon be available for Android and iOS.

The game’s beta registrations opened up a few months ago. With the beta version being almost ready to be launched for the public. The game has now entered the testing stage.

Leaked information of VALORANT Mobile

As reported by Gamepur, gaming leaker Danny INTEL posted a few images of the mobile version today, claiming they’re from the playtest that is now live in China. The photos show the game’s loading screen, in-game interface, home screen, and character selection. While the images are reminiscent of VALORANT’s PC version, there are a few significant changes for the mobile platform.

Valorant Mobile has started it’s first test in China! Stay Tuned 😏 pic.twitter.com/uYgsbHkrac — Danny (@DannyINTEL) April 7, 2022

The in-game UI shows how players can use different abilities by tapping different parts of their screen, and all of Jett’s abilities appear to be in the new version. The agent selection screen confirms that at least Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Breach, Skye, Sova, and Killjoy should be available in the mobile version. The loading screen also shows Cypher and Raze, but it’s unclear if the remaining agents will appear in-game.

Character selection for Valorant Mobile. pic.twitter.com/LBlzfnfX8K — Danny (@DannyINTEL) April 7, 2022

Release date

While these leaks might be exciting for mobile players, it’s unclear when the game will officially be released. Riot Games confirmed a mobile version of VALORANT last year but hasn’t revealed a launch date. Riot hasn’t officially posted screengrabs of the mobile game, so take these images at face value and expect changes in the final version.