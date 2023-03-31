Valorant: New Bind Changes coming for the Upcoming Patch!

Valorant is ready to reintroduce Bind to the world with these new changes that are going to change the way the back functions. As convenient as these changes are, people think they make this map even more defense-sided than it already was. We cannot wait to see how professional players navigate these intricacies and small map changes.

There are some Gekko and Lotus changes coming in the latest patch. We will cover those in a different article. Without further ado, let us get into the changes.

Bind to Get Small Changes in the New Valorant Patch: Details Below!

Bind Changes | #VALORANT A Teleporter Exit and A Bath entrance before/after pic.twitter.com/RwU1ocPNMC — VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 30, 2023

Without a doubt, the biggest change is in the A teleporter. Now that it is placed near the entrance of the A bath it will be easier for people to stay outside of it and rack up easy kills. Take a look for yourself in the above tweet.

A Bath Interior and A Bath exit to A site before/after pic.twitter.com/PQbAyT4696 — VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 30, 2023



The next change is for A showers. The right cubby upon entrance is extended to accommodate for more ratty angles to play. This is sure to benefit calculated and patient players who like to hold angles for longer durations.

A site wall (near Tower) and A site back wall before/after pic.twitter.com/32vKkelzWx — VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 30, 2023

A Backsite is more smoothened out and there is lesser room for ratty angles to be created using the cubbies in the back. There is also a radianite box change.

A site Radianite crates before/after pic.twitter.com/LzGxMNf8kI — VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 30, 2023



The Crate changes offer a solid spot to hold the shower’s angle and take a peek at the A Main entrance hall. Use Jett to get on top of the crate and watch A Main. We have two important B changes as well.

B Hall to B site doorway and B Elbow before/after pic.twitter.com/0fpFabuX57 — VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 30, 2023

Firstly, we will take a look at the B site backsite entrance in which the door entrance’s width is increased. This will allow multiple agents to flood in rather than going one by one. In addition, there is a small vent you will notice in the second image. This is for grenades and other utilities to delay plants and pushes.

We do not know how this update will be received by the players as it favors the defenders a lot. We will find out more about it as people start playing it. Therefore, any speculation is unnecessary. Check out the Night Market date and timings here! For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!