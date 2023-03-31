Valorant Patch Notes 6.06: Gekko and Lotus Changes, Quality of Life Changes and More!

Valorant is back with another patch that offers slight changes to Lotus and Gekko. This article will take a look at all the changes mentioned in the 6.06 Patch Notes. Gekko was received well by the public and is thriving in both public matches and professional tournaments.

However, some people think he is too overpowered which is the general opinion of every new agent released. Let us take a look at some minor changes the patch introduces to this new character.

The New Valorant Patch Notes reveal Changes to Wingman and Mosh Pit

There are many things we need to cover in this article. Firstly, we will look at the Gekko changes and then move onto the Lotus and Quality of Life ones.

Gekko

Mosh Pit(C)

“Mosh Pit’s damage to objects has been performing inconsistently with relative abilities such as KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).”

Damage to objects has reduced 2.5x >>> 1x

It might not look that huge of a nerf but it is reduction the damage it does to various objects which in hindsight might be important and change the way a round plays out.

Wingman (Q)

Wingman will now always die if he is last alive.

This is also a considerable buff considering Wingman’s usage is to keep defusingg or planting the spike no matter what is going around him.

Map Updates

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.

This will help both sides know that the door is broken so they do not get caught off-guard when they peak at an angle relative to it.

Gameplay System Updates

Added the ability to hide Agent outlines and fresnel (the color outline on Agents) Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Outlines and Fresnel”.



This is a really important part of changing the quality of life for the game. The outlines can sometimes be distracting and lead to incorrect crosshair placement. Therefore, the ability to turn it off is really quintessential to players.

Other Bug Fixes which are Important

Wingman can no longer concuss intangible players.

Fixed a bug where loading into a match resulted in an incorrect view of under the map.

Fixed a bug preventing you from sending a whisper starting with a Circumflex Accent ^. You can now whisper cute emoticon faces to each other using ^w^.

Fixed a bug causing ping icons to be displayed even when someone was muted. Muting someone will now properly suppress ping icons.

Fixed a bug where the voice chat UI was obscured when your Agent was blinded. You can now see, even when your Agent can’t.

Fixed a bug where the join party button would still be active even though the party invite was no longer valid.

Fixed a bug where when searching your friends list, the number of people a friend is in a party with would not display correctly.

Fixed a bug where scrolling the social panel would sometimes scroll other UI elements like the Agent carousel.

Fixed a bug where the friends list was obscured when auto-reject friend requests was enabled.

These are all of the changes mentioned in the patch notes for the 6.06 update. We are going to see a new and improved Bind as well. However, we are going to be covering the changes soon. Check these VCT Pacific teams that you should look out for here! For more Valorant news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!