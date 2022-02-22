ESports

100 Thieves drops BabyJ and Ec1s from their Valorant roster after their latest loss

100 Thieves drops BabyJ and Ec1s from their Valorant roster after their latest loss
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"LeBron James got Russell Westbrook to LA, and now he's mad at the Lakers!": Skip Bayless mocks the King for regretting his LeGM moves, sides with the team front office
Next Article
“New York fans really started ’F*ck Trae Young’ chants at Cordae’s concert?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Knicks supporters continue to grill the Hawks star for his stellar performance in the 2021 Playoffs
E-Sports Latest News
100 Thieves drops BabyJ and Ec1s from their Valorant roster after their latest loss
100 Thieves drops BabyJ and Ec1s from their Valorant roster after their latest loss

After a disappointing performance, 100 Thieves abruptly drop Ec1s and Babyj effective immediately to look…