100 Thieves drops BabyJ and Ec1s from their Valorant roster after their latest loss

After a disappointing performance, 100 Thieves abruptly drop Ec1s and Babyj effective immediately to look for other options.

I think it would be unfair to not say that Valorant’s competitive scene is constantly changing. Decisions like these are not easy for the orgs to make or for the players to accept. But you gotta do what you gotta do.

Following up on 100 Thieves’ performance against the Guard with the 0-13 loss, and the 2-0 loss against Cloud 9 this decision came into play. We also have 100 thieves CEO explaining the situation.

Regarding the @100T_Esports VALORANT roster changes announced moments ago. pic.twitter.com/VfP5mCWPgX — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 21, 2022

Also Read: “There are certain stuff that makes you stand out from others”: Tenz gives tips on how to become a pro player in Valorant

Ec1s and Babyj off of 100 Thieves Valorant roster

Today, we have made the difficult decision to release @BxbyJ_ & @ec1s_, effective immediately, as we continue to build for the future. We would like to thank Adam and Hunter for their contributions to #100T VALORANT and we wish them both the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Ixbu0VLF3c — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) February 21, 2022

It seemed that the relationship between Ec1s and Babyj was not that great. And 100 thieves’ performance as a team was not as good as it should have been seeing how individually talented they are.

According to the new VCT format, only 2 teams from NA will qualify for Masters. And 100 Thieves was not at all confident with their current roster.

Also Read: “Go hire a CS map maker and some pros then life will be good”: 100T Ethan tweets about how bad Valorant Fracture, Breeze and Icebox B site is in his opinion

Babyj’s Reaction to the Roster Change

As any player would be in this situation, Babyj is disappointed with the result and feels like they were blindsided. But He still respects the decision and the best thing to do in this situation is to move on.