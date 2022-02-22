100 Thieves sign JcStani and Bang with major changes in strategy and agent selection; all the professionals reacting over Twitter

100 Thieves Valorant recently dropped their newest pickups, Ec1s and BabyJ after their huge loss against The Guard. All the pros have extreme reactions to the major changes.

In the past two days, 100 Thieves have had the most turbulent changes ever seen in VALORANT eSports. For an organization like 100 Thieves, they have their expectations really high. And these expectations have not been met by their current roster in the NA VCT Main Event.

After two consecutive losses against Cloud9 Blue and The Guard, 100 Thieves let go of Ec1s and BabyJ. Within half an hour of dropping the two players, 100 Thieves announced them signing Bang and JcStani over Twitter. Along with this announcement, the players also made some huge announcements about player roles in the roster.

For our upcoming VALORANT matches, @bangzerra and @jcStani will be joining our team on loan. Welcome both to #100T! We thank you for your continued support and look forward to competing this week. pic.twitter.com/LbGmRJrH8m — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) February 21, 2022

New 100 Thieves roster changes, new IGL, and new agent selections

Along with the latest on loan pickups of Bang and JcStani, 100T have planned to make some huge changes to their roster dynamic.

100T Ethan tweeted,” IGL’ing for @100T_Esports now. Excited to work with the boys.” The new IGL will be Ethan, who has been a part of the 100T VALORANT roster for a long time.

IGL’ing for @100T_Esports now Excited to work with the boys — 100T Ethan (@ethanarnold) February 21, 2022

Other than a change in roster and IGL, Ethan announces on stream that Hiko will be now be playing a Sentinel agent. Soon after, Hiko tweeted, “hangin’ up the bow and arrow ” which has fans and players completely shocked.

hangin’ up the bow and arrow 👀 — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) February 22, 2022

C9 Leaf took to Twitter about the sudden and major changes made by 100 Thieves. He spoke about how unnecessary and sudden the changes were. The fans replied to his tweet agreeing with him and spoke about 100T Nadeshot.

i could understand it if they played against some of the arguably “worst” teams in the group and got obliterated, but they played us and guard who are very good fundamentally and on a hot streak + wasnt even that bad scoreline and looked good improvement??? esports ig — Nathan (@leaf_cs) February 21, 2022

-bad performance from whole roster and played wrong team comps

-decide to drop two players

what the fuck is the decision making lol — Barjees Jad (@BarjeesJad) February 22, 2022

What do you think about these changes and is 100T a top NA VALORANT organization anymore?

