100 Thieves VALORANT most likely to retain Asuna and Bang as they try to completely rework their roster; news about WARDELL

100 Thieves are planning on rebuilding their VALORANT roster.
100 Thieves recently finished in fifth place in the group stage of the NA Stage One Challengers. Since 100 Thieves finished below the top four, they failed to qualify for the Playoff stage. In a game versus the current NA VALORANT Kings, The Guard, they lost 13-0 on the third map.
The organisation completely fell apart and are now rebuilding. 100 Thieves recently added former commentator duo Daniel “ddk” Kapadia and Sean Gares as the general manager and head coach, respectively. Former Envy coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom also joined as the assistant coach on March 22.
Also read: Guard Valyn Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
Future for 100 Thieves
The two players from the original roster set to remain are Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Sean “bang” Bezerra, while Ethan Arnold’s future remains unknown. Team captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin will likely depart from 100 Thieves’ starting roster.
100 Thieves has made contact with at least two other players known to Dot Esports. One of these players is Rise player Derrek Ha. Once negotiations have concluded, the Sova player will likely slot into 100 Thieves’ roster alongside Bang and Asuna.
Such humongous changes are needed for 100 Thieves with their losing streak. Their embarrassing performance in VCT simply showed us what is wrong with the organisation. A complete lack of chemistry and practice and it showed clearly.
Also read: Valorant Hacks: Bet you didn’t know about this Wallbang hack on Breeze
Future for WARDELL
Details regarding Matthew “WARDELL” Yu’s potential transfer to 100 Thieves have subsided, however. If WARDELL cannot find an adequate team, he will likely move into content creation full time, according to one source. After TSM failed to qualify for VCT, TSM also underwent some major changes.
Hopefully, we can see TSM and 100 Thieves find their original momentum. They were once NA giants in the VALORANT competitive scene. But how the mighty have fallen.