100 Thieves VALORANT most likely to retain Asuna and Bang as they try to completely rework their roster; news about WARDELL

The two players from the original roster set to remain are Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Sean “bang” Bezerra, while Ethan Arnold’s future remains unknown. Team captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin will likely depart from 100 Thieves’ starting roster.

100 Thieves has made contact with at least two other players known to Dot Esports. One of these players is Rise player Derrek Ha. Once negotiations have concluded, the Sova player will likely slot into 100 Thieves’ roster alongside Bang and Asuna.

Such humongous changes are needed for 100 Thieves with their losing streak. Their embarrassing performance in VCT simply showed us what is wrong with the organisation. A complete lack of chemistry and practice and it showed clearly.

Also read: Valorant Hacks: Bet you didn’t know about this Wallbang hack on Breeze

Future for WARDELL

Details regarding Matthew “WARDELL” Yu’s potential transfer to 100 Thieves have subsided, however. If WARDELL cannot find an adequate team, he will likely move into content creation full time, according to one source. After TSM failed to qualify for VCT, TSM also underwent some major changes.

Hopefully, we can see TSM and 100 Thieves find their original momentum. They were once NA giants in the VALORANT competitive scene. But how the mighty have fallen.