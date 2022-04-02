Accidental Renaissance Spray Valorant: How to get the Widejoy special Valorant spray?

Widejoy has been one of the biggest sensations over all the Valorant bugs so far. And here is how they are thanking us by, Accidental Renaissance Spray Valorant.

Valorant has seen its fair share of bugs over the years, some of which broke the game. And some which made the game even more fun. And one of those bugs which took over the internet was the Widejoy.

In this bug, the player card for Killjoy was stretched to show her to be “Thick“, and so got the name Widejoy. Initially, people thought it was intentional, or that the devs added it on purpose. However, it later turned out to be a bug that they fixed.

Accidental Renaissance Spray Valorant

Even though it’s the players who are enjoying the bugs, it is good to see that the Devs are taking part as well. With this month’s Aprils fool, Riot brings back Widejoy to Valorant in a different shape and form(well actually the shape is the same).

Just for the first week of April Riot is introducing, and giving away for free the Accidental Renaissance Spray. But this is not the first time Valorant devs are making jokes about Widejoy.

We also got to see some Widejoy memorabilia in battle passes with saying “Bring Widejoy back“.

“It was a blast to be able to represent the players who fell in love with the original bug by tying these items into the character and acknowledging the community. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did!” -Sean Bigham, Senior Concept Artist pic.twitter.com/wdBCLPeBUg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 1, 2022

But the thing which started out as a bug and seeing it become a huge sensation is a fun journey to be on. But for now, let’s see how to cop the new spray.

How to get the Widejoy Spray

The process to get the Accidental Renaissance Spray is really extensive and long, so pay close attention:

Step 1: Open Valorant

And that’s it, the first screen you’ll see is the spray being presented to you as a gift. All you have to do is claim it and enjoy it.

Note: The Accidental Renaissance spray will only be available from April 1, 8:00 AM PT through April 8, 11:59 PM PT.