Valorant Arcane Jinx card: Now you can claim new Valorant card through Prime Gaming.

Valorant Arcane Jinx card is the next addition in a long line of rewards from Riot. What more rewards lie ahead with the end of Arcane Act 3?

Rewards as a subscription business have been picking pace for quite a while now. As more gamers flock to MMO games, players have opted for stability over probability.

But, the in-game rewards system is nothing new. It all kickstarted with the idea of bringing new players to the game. Stats do look good on paper.

Riot has announced exclusive rewards for Prime subscription owners in Valorant, as well as LOL. Also, more skins and rewards are on the horizon.

Prime Gaming commemorates rewards for the RiotX Arcane event.

Have you jumped into the interactive world of RiotX Arcane yet? 👑 Head to the https://t.co/21HoVvEKzw and you might be able to pick up some free drops with your #PrimeGaming account 👀 Here’s a hint: Look towards the art district… #Arcane pic.twitter.com/1XD2kqPZOr — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) November 18, 2021



Riot has been giving away game cosmetics to Valorant players all through November. Currently, the RiotX Arcane event that commemorates Arcane is the cause of that.

The Arcane series on Netflix, grounded on the League Lores, lately finished its Season 1, Act 3. The final prize is the Arcane Hex player card for Valorant players to add to their collection

The rewards bonanza started in early November. With a number of IPs, fresh updates, new content, and collaborations, Riot keeps players hooked onto their ecosystem.

These efforts are rightly recognized at The Esports Awards 2021 where Riot Games won ‘Publisher of the Year.’ Hence, Valorant too won the best “Esports game of the year“.

And the winner of the Esports Game of the Year award in association with @thekoyostore is… @PlayVALORANT CONGRATULATIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yDl0ghlnu2 — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 21, 2021

How to obtain the Arcane Jinx card for Valorant?

Arcane Collector’s Set Information | #VALORANT

> Arcane Sheriff

> Monkey Business Gun Buddy

> Tag! You’re Dead Spray, Arcane Mysteries Card, and the Jinx Title PRICE: 2,380 VP pic.twitter.com/KTU0I95kOO — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 2, 2021

Rewards are given as a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming subscription. The rewards are available for all Riot Games and more.

For ones with no Amazon Prime subscription, they can try the 30-day free trial. Then, one must link their Riot ID with their Prime Gaming account to claim the Arcane Jinx Player Card.

For players staying where Prime Gaming is offered, they are out of luck. As a result, they will simply have to sit this one out.

RiotX Arcane has found its niche and its products are following its success on NetFlix. Hence, RiotX Arcane gifted multiple in-game particulars and armament skins across titles.

