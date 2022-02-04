“Are you Astra because you su*ked me good”: 100T Kyedae does Valorant pickup lines live on stream

Want to learn Valorant pickup lines, here we have one of the best female twitch streamer, 100T Kyedae doing Valorant pickup lines.

Kyedae Shymko is a 20-year-old Canadian Twitch Streamer, Youtuber, and influencer. She is one of the few people who went to great heights in the first year of starting streaming. And reached even greater heights ever since. Kyedae started her twitch career in June 2020. And since then she has managed to gain a total of 1.2 Million followers with an average viewership of 11k each stream.

And her success put her in the spotlight, which 100 thieves wanted for themselves. So they approached her and were officially signed as a content creator for 100T. Some of her success is thanks to her boyfriend Tyson tenz Ngo. However, most of her fame is all thanks to herself as she put in all the work and effort.

On-Camera Tenz and Kyedae are some of the most adorable couples ever. And I think they became couples with Kyedae flirting with Tyson using Valorant Pickup lines.

100T Kyedae and her Valorant pickup lines

The Valorant pickup lines were crazy and moving a bit mad. However, at the same time, they were hilariously fun. The first pickup was around the Sentinel Chamber.

Are you chamber coz its time to play.

This pickup line was still ok to say out loud. However, the next one with Astra is the maddest pickup line we have ever heard.

Are you astra coz you su*ked me good.

Referring to Astra’s Gravity Well ability nothing except that. These pickup lines can be put to use in the real world. And if these are ever successful for you, please don forget to tell us.

