VALORANT Community is demanding a Chamber nerf; compares Chamber to Jett and how overpowered the French Sentinel is

If you simply play VALORANT, you definitely know how overpowered Chamber is. Will Riot Games listen to the community and nerf him?

Chamber is one of the most unique agents in VALORANT. His ability kit is the main factor that sets him apart from the other agents in the Sentinel class. His kit allows him to teleport, set a trap that slows enemies down, a special sheriff and an Operator as his ultimate.

When Chamber was released, the hype around him was extraordinary. Most fans were excited to see how the pros use him. Well we should be careful what we ask for because Chamber has quickly risen to the top of the pickrate percentages among agents. Even after his Trademark got nerfed.

VALORANT community backlash against Chamber

VALORANT had recently “nerfed” him by reducing his Trademark ability from 2 to 1. However, most players and professionals argues that his Trademark was never the overpowered element of his kit. It was always his Rendezvous ability. The ability that allows him to teleport away after peeking ridiculous angles, basically his “get-out-of jail free card”.

One of the reasons Jett’s Tailwind ability was nerfed by implementing a timer is the very same reason Chamber is overpowered at the moment. It’s the easiest way to swing and peek and getting out without any damage. Moreover, FNC Derke also tweeted,”How does Chamber being able to TP 6 times per round make sense?”

How does Chamber being able to TP 6 times per round make sense? — FNATIC Derke (@derkeps) May 24, 2022

Moreover, his ultimate ability is overpowered Operator. The problem with his ultimate is that a Chamber player practically has an Operator guaranteed every 5 to 6 rounds. Not only that but his ultimate mixed in with his teleport is seriously unplayable sometimes. His Operator is a guaranteed one shot kill, enemies cannot pick it up after they kill Chamber and shot rate is as fast as the Marshal so enemies have lesser reaction time.

His current pickrate in the pro scene is ~89%. Will Riot listen to the fans and players and eventually nerf Chamber?

