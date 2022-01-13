Ares Buff Reactions: Tenz and other streamers react to the new Ares Buff

With the new episode out to play, we got some hilarious Ares buff reactions from streamers. With tenz saying “This is better than a phantom”.

Valorant’s latest episode, Episode 4 went live today. Introducing us to the new agent “Neon”, some weapon buffs and nerfs, and some map changes.

Following up on the weapon changes the Ares, Guardian, Bulldog, and the melee got buffed. Whereas the sector got a nerf.

And evidently enough there are some hilarious and insane reactions to these changes.

Tenz’s Ares Buff Reactions

As you saw in the clip above, Tenz just obliterates 3 people with the new and improved Ares. Well, you can argue that maybe it’s not the gun it’s the player(tenz is insane). However, the gun is insane now.

Tenz’s reaction after getting 3 op kills is “What is this gun, wtf is this wait this has to be hot fixed “. He added that “This is better than a phantom”

Others reactions to the Ares Buff

The reactions to this buff are nothing but hilarious. There have been some positive and some negative reviews but all of them are fun. Some of those reactions are

ares > odin change my mind — yay (@yayFPS) January 12, 2022

We have envy Yay here saying “Ares > Odin”.

shits literally long-range stinger spectre but literally costs 1550 credits LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL riot games smoking that nifty pack fr — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) January 11, 2022

Here we have our friendly neighbourhood journalist with “Okay so the Ares is stupid fu**ing broken now gg go next“.

DAY 1 OF ARES REVERT BACK PLS im winning pistol just to lose to 5 ares next — NRG s0m (@s0mcs) January 12, 2022

Most of the players right now believe that an eco round doesn’t exist in Valorant. If you lose a round just buy an Ares and win the next, as simple as that.

