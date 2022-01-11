Valorant 4.0 Patch Notes : Neon, Weapon Updates, Map Changes, and more

Valorant 4.0 Patch Notes : With Valorant episode 4 out to play let’s take a look at Valorant 4.0 Patch notes, which brings weapon and map changes.

Valorant latest episode, Episode 4 is out on laptops/PC’s near you. With that so are the patch notes. And with patch 4.0 we are introduced to the new agent “NEON“.

And also we get to see some weapon changes that balance the weapons pick rate in-game. With that, we also get to see some map changes that balance the attack and defense sides of Breeze and Bind.

Now let’s dive into the patch notes for 4.0.

Also Read: Valorant Neon Ability Guide: High Gear, Slide and OverDrive. How to make the most out of it?

Valorant 4.0 Patch Notes

Introducing Neon

Neon is the new dualist who is “Fast and Frenetic“. She is a philippine based agent whose abilities allow her to make space quickly. To learn more about her abilities read the article on Neons abilities.

Weapon Changes

Melee

The increase in hitbox means that you can hit people from a longer range. However, the left click of the melee still has more area of contact.

So now the Right-click hitboxes are 1.5x larger.

Specter

The accuracy of the specter for long-range is reduced. However, you can still run and gun close range to tilt people.

Ares

The new aris has no spin up and its fire rate is increased. Which means it equips and fires faster.

Removed spin up

Firing rate increased from 10 >>> 13

Guardian

The rate of fire for the Guardian without the ads is equal to that of with ads. Which means you can fire bullets at the same speed on or off ads.

Removed firing rate penalty on ADS (Aiming Down Sight)

Added an extra bullet before it enters a recovery curve

Bulldog

Bulldog’s hit fire has been increased which makes it a cheaper rifle to buy.

Hip fire rate increased 9.5 >>> 10

Recovery on burst fire improved from .4 >>> .35

Map Changes

Bind

Bind’s A site’s entrance also known as A shot received a chance where the double box is shifted to a single box which is climbable by any agent.

Also added new boxes at the passage.

Breeze

Breeze’s A site has received a lot of change starting from the entrance. The passage’s door size is now narrow.

Also Read: Valorant Skins/ Premium Content For Episode 4: Widejoy, Origin of Protocol, Upcoming events, and more

The backside of triple boxes is switched to a container for better angles.

The B site also received changes with adding boxes to the fake wall and back site. This reduces the long peaks and makes the side more defender side.

Competitive Changes

To play the competitive mode, an account is required to have a minimum level of 20. This will help reduce surfing and allow players with more experience into the competitive mode.

To read the full patch notes visit the Valorant site.