ESports

Valorant 4.0 Patch Notes : Neon, Weapon Updates, Map Changes, and more

Valorant 4.0 Patch Notes
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Klay Thomson outscored the likes of KD, Steph and Lebron in the 2016 NBA playoffs": Despite the Finals loss, the Warriors' sharpshooter led the playoffs in total points scored in 2016
Next Article
TSMFTX Wardell's Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.
E-Sports Latest News
TSMFTX Wardell's Valorant settings
TSMFTX Wardell’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at North America’s best operator player TSMFTX Wardell’s Valorant Settings, key binds,…