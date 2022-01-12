ESports

Sinatraa’s Competitive status: Sinatraa will not join a team for the start of VCT 2022

Sinatraa's Competitive status
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"I would become a truck driver" - Max Verstappen recalled his lazy approach in F1 which did not impress Jos
Next Article
"LA Clippers were short-handed, while OKC and Houston Rockets are some of the worst teams in the NBA": Patrick Beverley's brutally honest take on the Timberwolves' four-game winning streak coming to an end
E-Sports Latest News
DPC Dota 2 Winter Tour Major 2022 Cancelled amidst rising pandemic concerns
Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 Winter Major Update: Valve has cancelled the first Dota 2 Major of DPC Winter Tour 2022?

Dota 2 has cancelled its first Major for the DPC Winter Tour 2022. The decision…