Cloud 9 Stomps Version 1 in a 2-0 fashion, in the VCT NA LCQ Upper Quarterfinals

Cloud 9 Blue defeats Version 1, in the valorant NA LCQ upper quarterfinals. C9 books their seat against Rise Nation in the Upper Semifinals.

After a very back and forth first match between FaZe and Rise, we saw a change of pace between Cloud 9 vs Version 1. The second match of the Day 2 of NA LCQ was pretty one-sided with Cloud 9 showing absolute domination.

This match had a lot of history, as C9’s IGL(In-Game leader) Vanity was a previous member of Version 1. But changed his team after V1’s loss in the NA Challengers Stage 3.

Old teammates, new enemies. Both @Vanityxz and @oderuscs feel like they have something to prove at the #VALORANTLCQ.

Version 1 is the higher seed, so they picked Breeze as the first map, and Cloud 9 picked Icebox as the second map, with Ascent being the third map.

Cloud 9 Vs. Version 1, Map 1: Breeze

Even though Map 1 was V1‘s pick, Cloud 9 just didn’t care. They dominated the first half with an 8-4 lead and ended the match with a score of 13-5. They gave just one round to V1 in the attacking side.

Cloud9 Vs. Version 1, Map 2: Icebox

V1 put up a fight in Map 2 which was Icebox(C9 pick) however, this did not matter for Cloud9’s boys in blue. C9 still ended up defeating V1 with a score of 13-9. And thus reserving their seat against Rise in the upper Semifinals.

The match MVP was given to C9 leaf, who had an ACS(average combat score) of 291 and a K/D of 1.52.

The series MVP goes to @leaf_cs. ACS: 291

The series MVP goes to @leaf_cs. ACS: 291

K/D: 1.52

However, with this loss, Version1 will fight for its spot in the lower bracket against FaZe Clan.