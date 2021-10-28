Rise Nation Defeats Faze Clan in the NA LCQ Upper Quarterfinals

Rise Nation dominates over FaZe Clan in Valorant’s NA LCQ Upper Quarterfinals for a seat in the upper Semifinals.

Day 2 for Valorant NA LCQ started with a bang. With first match-up between Faze Clan and Rise Nation. The match was delayed since 13th October due to covid issues.

Faze Clan has the higher seed, and they decided the first map to be Breeze. Rise decided on Ascent to be the second map. The third and final map for the B03 ended up being Bind.

FaZe Clan vs Rise Nation Map 1: Breeze

Faze just stomped over Rise in the first half, from the attacker side. With going 9-3 with Babybay getting a 3k (3 kills) each round. The way Faze used their utility on the attacker’s side was so impressive.

Going into the second half, Rise was banking on the hope of the “9-3 curse”. And they tried their best to get back, but the teamwork from FaZe and the utility usage was just enough for Faze to close the match 13-8.

Babybay was also a little pissed that he wasn’t able to get his Ace. He went to Twitter instantly to tweet his feelings hilariously.

Shanks cringe as fuck for hiding in that corner on my ace @Shanks_TTV — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) October 27, 2021

Faze vs Rise Map 2: Ascent

After continuous back and forth rounds between both teams, Rise took the dub with a score of 13-8. This led the final decider map to be on FaZe’s pick “Bind”.

Faze vs Rise Map 3: Bind

Rise just showed utter domination on Bind. Even though it was FaZe’s Pick, Rise just brought their A-game and qualifiers for Upper Semifinals. Eventually, Rise secured Bind with a score of 13-7.

With Match MVP was awarded to Rise Nation’s Neptune, with an ACS(Average combat score) of 237 and a K/D of 1.13

The series MVP goes to @neptunensic. ACS: 237

K/D: 1.13 pic.twitter.com/HBleIGsYg9 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 27, 2021

With this loss FaZe is not out of the tournament, yet. They still have a chance in the lower brackets. If the past is any evidence, Lower Bracket is where FaZe shines.