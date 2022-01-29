NA VCT Stage 1: Matches to look out for going into day 3 of the North American Challengers 1

Here are some of the matches to look forward to going into Day 3 of the NA VCT Stage 1: Challengers 1 Open Qualifiers.

VCT or Valorant champions tour is the biggest and the most exciting Valorant tournament of the year. Full of A-grade teams and international tournaments. But we are currently at the early stages of the VCT.

And taking a look at Stage 1 of the North American qualifiers. We have some pretty exciting matches coming up. And today we finally get to know the next two teams to qualify for the NA Stage 1 Group Stage. 4 teams have already been invited to the group stage. Which are Sentinels, Cloud 9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves.

Best Matchups for Day 3 of NA VCT Stage 1

XSET vs NRG Esports

Both XSET and NRG have proven time and time again that they can be one of the top league teams. However, something or other goes wrong for them in the end. And today’s match will determine who will move on to the semifinals to fight for a seat in the group stage.

Rise vs T1

Rise has shown a great deal of potential and at the same time, T1 with its new roster has a chance to prove itself. Either team’s performance today may lead them toward them playing in the group stage.

The Guard vs Knights

Both these teams are fairly new, but both of them have proven that they are not here to joke around. As no one expected the Guard to defeat Faze or Knights to defeat TSM. And this is only the beginning of their impressive career. Whichever team wins today will go into the semifinals against the winner of XSET/NRG.

Version 1 vs Akrew

Version 1 is the first team to qualify alongside Sentinels for the first Valorant international tournament. Will they excel today, or will Akrew will get the better of them.

All of the above matches will be happening at the same time. The timing for each region are

America: 1:00 PM PST, 29th Jan

Europe: 10:00 PM CET, 29th Jan

Asia: 2:30 AM IST, 30 Jan

You can watch the matches live on twitch at:

Valorant Official channel

Nerdstreet Main Channel

Nerdstreet-second channel

Nerdstreet third channel

Nerdstreet fourth channel

