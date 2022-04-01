Fnatic Roster troubles for Master’s 2022 continue as FNC Derke contracts COVID; Koi Hiber is a potential replacement

Fnatic were the first team to qualify for VCT Master’s 2022. However, they are struggling with their roster with the Braveaf suspension and now Derke contacting COVID.

Recently, Braveaf has come under the spotlight with some screenshots of his chats being leaked. In the screenshots, you could see Braveaf supporting the Russian invasion and Putin’s ideology. This led to Fnatic commencing an investigation into the matter. Currently, as the investigation is ongoing, Fnatic has suspended Braveaf till a conclusion of the investigation is reached.

The Fnatic roster continues to face issues as FN Derke has contracted COVID-19. With VCT Master’s being only a few days out, the chances of him going are very low.

Future for Fnatic and Derke

As of now, there is no guarantee that Derke will not be attending VCT Master’s 2022. According to Spanish caster, Sergio Ferra, it is not 100% confirmed that Derke will miss the event. However, FNC Derke has to provide a negative report in the next few days to attend VCT Master’s.

FNC Derke responded to the rumours on Reddit. He said, “There’s a big chance I’ll go, just relax and believe guys.”

The question still remains, if Derke cannot make it to VCT Master’s; who will replace him? At the moment, Fnatic are in talks with the Koi organization for their player “Hiber” as a potential replacement for FNC Derke. However, these are still just rumours. Fnatic hasn’t released an official statement regarding their roster and Derke.

The idea of such a well established team playing with two stand-ins is wild.

Potential Fnatic Roster