Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 09/03/2023

World Champion Duelist's Top Tips to be the Best Entry in Valorant; Fnatic Derke Shares All!

Recently, Valorant World Champion Fnatic Derke shared his best tips to be the entry on a Duelist. Let us take a look at the most helpful tips.

It would be an understatement to say that Derke was instrumental in Fnatic’s victory against LOUD. He took fights, won them, and also created space for his team to carry out their strats. He shared some tips on Twitter for aspiring players on how to get kills and create space as a Duelist. Let us take a look at the tips he shared which are the most important.

Derke’s Dueling Masterclass: Top Tips to Make You Perform like a Valorant World Champion

Note: We will be covering the tips we think have the most impact on playstyles. Check out Derke’s Twitter for the full thread.

No 1: Know Your Agent

If you prefer to play Raze and Jett, it is important to know every single ability and its effect on your entry capability. Practice dashes, satchels, and updrafts to ensure that you are familiar with the movement on those agents when dealing with them on specific scenarios.

2. Play with your Team

A duelist cannot make space if the initiators cannot clear some angles by stunning or darting for them. Therefore, it is important for you to ask your teammates to stun or flash for you when you enter the site.

3. Don’t Overextend and Overpeek

Valorant is a numbers game. Therefore, if you overpeek your opponents it will be a problem since you will lose the advantage you have. If it is a 5v3 or a 5v4, entry on-site together and play the man advantage until you win the round.

4. Be Everywhere

You should play from different angles on different sites every round; especially if you have an OP. Since it is important for you to keep the element of surprise. Getting a pick and rushing to another angle is going to be advantageous because the enemy won’t expect you there.

5. Don’t be Scared to Entry

It is understandable to be scared of dying first. however, being a duelist it is your job to create space. Therefore, do not be scared of entrying on-site first and taking space. If your teammates are dropping utility for you, chances are you can get easy pickings due to the chaos.

6. Play Multiple Agents

It is important to play multiple agents. First, it helps you build up a solid foundation for the game by testing out multiple mechanics. Second, it helps you from getting stale.

7. Warm-Up Routine

It is important to establish a warm-up routine since it will make your aim more consistent and your strafing better. Do not change crosshairs too much and stick to sensitivity. That is the only thing you should remember about your settings.

Check out Derke’s Twitter which we have linked before to see the full thread that has a couple more tips. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Valorant content!

