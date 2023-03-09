World Champion Duelist’s Top Tips to be the Best Entry in Valorant; Fnatic Derke Shares All!

Recently, Valorant World Champion Fnatic Derke shared his best tips to be the entry on a Duelist. Let us take a look at the most helpful tips.

It would be an understatement to say that Derke was instrumental in Fnatic’s victory against LOUD. He took fights, won them, and also created space for his team to carry out their strats. He shared some tips on Twitter for aspiring players on how to get kills and create space as a Duelist. Let us take a look at the tips he shared which are the most important.

Derke’s Dueling Masterclass: Top Tips to Make You Perform like a Valorant World Champion

Getting lots of questions about how to do good as duelist so decided to make a quick thread for some. Main job as a duelist is to create space for your team and seek advantages and early picks to make life easier for your team, which requires some individual skill and mechanics. — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

Note: We will be covering the tips we think have the most impact on playstyles. Check out Derke’s Twitter for the full thread.

No 1: Know Your Agent

Learn abilities and limits on them, running on a custom server alone just bouncing nades off the walls and learning satchels or jett dash/updrafting will help you more than playing an extra ranked, you can also learn stuff for specific scenarios. — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

If you prefer to play Raze and Jett, it is important to know every single ability and its effect on your entry capability. Practice dashes, satchels, and updrafts to ensure that you are familiar with the movement on those agents when dealing with them on specific scenarios.

2. Play with your Team

Pairing up with initiators and asking them to set you up with some utility and breaking util for you will make only your life easier, game has lots of tools to get you an advantage, same as enemy has lots of utility to push you off. Having a duo helps — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

A duelist cannot make space if the initiators cannot clear some angles by stunning or darting for them. Therefore, it is important for you to ask your teammates to stun or flash for you when you enter the site.

3. Don’t Overextend and Overpeek

If you ever get a 5v4or3 advantage going on, you shouldn’t ever go for more, just play with ur teammates and let the opponents who are in disadvantage to do something, don’t make their lives easier. Sometimes just killing smokes might win the round. — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

Valorant is a numbers game. Therefore, if you overpeek your opponents it will be a problem since you will lose the advantage you have. If it is a 5v3 or a 5v4, entry on-site together and play the man advantage until you win the round.

4. Be Everywhere

Every round you should think of where to go and where enemy has gaps for you to get an possible entry, sometimes it’s worthless to play in the same spot you played many times in a row, you also have to change your pathing on the site on T side.Enemy adapts to you — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

You should play from different angles on different sites every round; especially if you have an OP. Since it is important for you to keep the element of surprise. Getting a pick and rushing to another angle is going to be advantageous because the enemy won’t expect you there.

5. Don’t be Scared to Entry

Don’t be scared to go out first on attack, ask for flashes and smokes, tell people what you want and it might make your job easier. You just getting on the site and maybe getting a kill is already a great job, you don’t have to push enemy into their spawn after. — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

It is understandable to be scared of dying first. however, being a duelist it is your job to create space. Therefore, do not be scared of entrying on-site first and taking space. If your teammates are dropping utility for you, chances are you can get easy pickings due to the chaos.

6. Play Multiple Agents

Don’t be a one trick, game constantly changes and you knowing how to play each agent in your role will make your gameplay more fun and add variety, learn how to use abilities properly and combine them with your teammates. Also watch guides from pros too — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

It is important to play multiple agents. First, it helps you build up a solid foundation for the game by testing out multiple mechanics. Second, it helps you from getting stale.

7. Warm-Up Routine

Get yourself a warmup routine that you would follow daily before starting ur ranked, just one simple 10-20 minute routine will make you much better individually and make you more consistent, even if you feel like it doesn’t help, follow it for months. — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 2, 2023

It is important to establish a warm-up routine since it will make your aim more consistent and your strafing better. Do not change crosshairs too much and stick to sensitivity. That is the only thing you should remember about your settings.

Check out Derke’s Twitter which we have linked before to see the full thread that has a couple more tips. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Valorant content!

