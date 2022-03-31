Fnatic sub in Fea amidst Braveaf suspension and travel restrictions for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik

And the whole drama regarding Braveaf and him being suspended from Fnatic. They opt to sub in Fea for the upcoming event.

Braveaf has been playing for the Fnatic Valorant roster for almost 3 months now. And after a lot of preparation, Fnatic was the first team to qualify for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik.

But recently some screenshots were shared on Twitter with showed Brave supporting Putin. And this led to his current suspension from the active roster until Fnatic completes its investigation of the matter. So for the time being Fnatic had to take a decision regarding their roster.

Fea joins Fnatic for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik

Enzo “Fea” Mestari is the IGL and the Sova main for the Alliance Valorant roster. And he is one of the best Sova IGL mains from the EMEA region.

And amidst Brave’s suspension, Fnatic is opting to sub in Fea for the time being. But Fantic was already preparing to sub in for BraveAF, as they were for seeing the travel restriction which he would face due to Russian / Ukraine.

So due to all these reasons, Fea will sub in till the next event and the following events will be based on the results of this event.

I’ll give it my all in Reykjavík 🧡🇫🇷 Thank you @theAllianceGG for allowing this, I can’t wait! https://t.co/H1Z8kIJ1dQ — Alliance Fea (@FearothVAL) March 31, 2022

Fnatic’s Current Valorant roster

As for now the current Fnatic Valorant Roster stand with:

Fea

Derker

Boaster(IGL)

Magnum

Mistic

However, rumors are rising that Derker is Covid positive, which meants that either he will have to test negative in the next 4 days or Fnatic will have to sub someone else.