Fnatic Boaster Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at Fnatic Boaster, the most energetic and fun Valorant player’s in-game settings and the gear he uses.

Jake “Boaster” Howlett is a 27-year-old professional Valorant player. He is currently the IGL(In-game leader) for the Fnatic Valorant roster. To this day he remains to be the most entertaining person on the Valorant lan tournament stages.

Fnatic Boaster previously spent his time playing CS: GO and LOL, but made his shift to Valoarnt after the release of “Project A“. In his free time, Boaster likes to stream and make VOD of competitive games. Where he explains what is going through a professional player’s head in each situation.

He currently has a total of 190,000 followers on Twitch and 49k subscribers on his youtube.

Fnatic Boaster’s Gear

Fnatic Boster’s Valorant in-game Settings

Boaster’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.52

0.52 eDPI – 208

208 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Boaster’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 2

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 6 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Boaster’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Fnatic Boaster’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



