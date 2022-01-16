Fnatic Boaster Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at Fnatic Boaster, the most energetic and fun Valorant player’s in-game settings and the gear he uses.
Jake “Boaster” Howlett is a 27-year-old professional Valorant player. He is currently the IGL(In-game leader) for the Fnatic Valorant roster. To this day he remains to be the most entertaining person on the Valorant lan tournament stages.
Fnatic Boaster previously spent his time playing CS: GO and LOL, but made his shift to Valoarnt after the release of “Project A“. In his free time, Boaster likes to stream and make VOD of competitive games. Where he explains what is going through a professional player’s head in each situation.
He currently has a total of 190,000 followers on Twitch and 49k subscribers on his youtube.
Fnatic Boaster’s Gear
- Monitor: BENQ XL2546
- Keyboard: FNATIC MINISTREAK
- Mouse: LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- Mousepad: HYPERX FURY S PRO
- Headset: FNATIC REACT+
Fnatic Boster’s Valorant in-game Settings
Boaster’s Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.52
- eDPI – 208
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Boaster’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 2
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
Boaster’s Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Fnatic Boaster’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
