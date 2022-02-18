VALORANT: Riot Games to reduce number of players in a Deathmatch game amid players raising issues

VALORANT have tweeted about some minor changes coming to the Deathmatch mode. Many players have raised issues regarding Deathmatch.

Deathmatch is VALORANT’s signature mode, meant for players to train game mechanics, movement and aim. It has nothing to do with learning agent abilities or game sense. It’s a straightforward “first player to 40 kills” mode, in which you can use any weaponry.

Most professionals suggest using The Range and playing some Deathmatch mode games before heading in a 24 round ranked match. However, the Deathmatch mode was practically unchanged till the recently. Which led to issues such as bad spawn locations and long respawn times.

Changes in Deathmatch mode

In the latest Patch 4.03, Riot Games announced that they will improve Deahmatch with better spawn logic and better respawn time. However players have seemed to complain about how the new Patch 4.03 has brought forth more problems. With fans taking to Reddit and Twitter about the problems.

Surprisingly, even the almighty TenZ tweeted about the current issues with Deathmatch mode.

Am I crazy or these new DM spawns troll af, I am getting killed by people spawning behind me with invulnerability 60% of the time… — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) February 16, 2022

Since many streamers and casual players have complained about the new problems. Riot Games has heard their demands and has seemingly found a solution. The solution being reducing the number of players in a deathmatch from 14 to 12. Fans still seem unhappy and are proposing more changes as the mode is purely for practice and not to win.

We heard you on the rough Deathmatch experience post-Patch 4.03 (like spawning in direct line of sight). So we’re reducing the number of players in Deathmatch from 14 to 12, immediately. This should mitigate these issues—and we’ll keep an eye on the situation. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 18, 2022

What I think would make DMs better

– No time limit

– No kill limit

– 15-20 players(would have to test to find a balance)

– Players join as others leave

– Make different types of DMs(ex. Pistol)

All I can think of right now but there is most likely more — Robbo (@Robbo313_) February 18, 2022

