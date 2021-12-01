“I am one of the best Valorant player in the region”, Sentinels ShahZam scraps any rumours of him retiring from Valorant pro scene.

Recently, Sentinels Valorant star SEN ShahZam got himself wrapped in rumours about retirement. He scrapped all doubts by stating his emotions on Livestream.

SEN ShahZam is one of the top players in the Valorant pro scene. Representing Sentinels and NA, he is undoubtedly the best Valorant gamer in North America.

ShahZam frequents Twitch to stream his Valorant practice matches. There he answered a lot of questions regarding his career path and Valorant Champions run.

On live stream yesterday, ShahZam was asked if he considers leaving pro-circuit or Coaching anytime soon.

ShahZam on being asked about retirement.

ShahZam pretty much provided a straightforward answer. He states that there is no plan in near future about coaching or leaving the pro scene.

Sentinels provide him with a very good launchpad from the get-go. His rise to fame and glory over the last couple of years is immense.

Even then, the journey has not been easy. He is humble and respects the fortune he found in his teammates.



He stated the following:

Absolutely not. If I am ever retiring it will not be because iI cannot compete anymore. I still feel like I am one of the best players in Valorant right now. At least in this (North American) region. If I stop competing, it will be because I would like to focus to more on Streaming. 100%streamng all the way.

– SEN ShahZam

What is ShahZam’s thoughts on Valorant Champions Run? Could his team lift the trophy?



ShahZam is pretty sceptical of his chances at BErlin. THe Valorant Champions is Valorant ‘s World CUp.

Coming from the CS:GO background, Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan knows how elusive a world title can be. While being asked on stream by none of his followers he stated the following:

So who knows?! This might be the last (Valorant Champions) Run (for the Sentinels or me).

We wish Sentinels and ShahZam good luck for the Valorant Champions title run. Hopefully, the journey won’t end here.

