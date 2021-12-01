ESports

“I am one of the best Valorant player in the region”, Sentinels ShahZam scraps any rumours of him retiring from Valorant pro scene.

sen shahzam on retirement from valorant on livestream
Recently, Sentinels Valorant star SEN ShahZam got himself wrapped in rumours about retirement. He scrapped…