“You are gonna love this.”: TSM Subroza hints at new team signings on Livestream.

TSM Subroza is a professional Valorant player who also streams on Twitch. As brax and Hazed make a hasty exit, Subroza hints at TSM signings.

Subroza joined Team Solo Mid in May 2020. Since then, TSM has won 12 titles and finished runner ups in 4 of them.

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik is a Moroccan-born Canadian gamer. Wardell and Subroza were some of the first players to be signed by TSM. They still maintain their position in the team.

Hazed was kicked from the team and signed by NRG. While Brax has decided to stream full time after joining T1. It seems the standards have been set pretty high by the TSM organization.

TSM Subroza is a 24-year-old Canadian Valorant player from Morocco.

Proof that VAL is pay2win, gifted subs=clips pic.twitter.com/xxed5tPfma — TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 (@Subroza) November 11, 2021

Yassine streams quite regularly on Twitch while practising or climbing ranks in Valorant. Recently, he shared some team news on Livestream.

After confirming he is still on the active TSM roster, he provided hints about his next teammates. He stated, “The new team, you are gonna love it”.

On being forced to reveal more, Subroza mentions that his new teammates are gonna be IGL and fragger. This might come as a surprise to some after the hasty removal of Hazed from IGL pos.

IGL stands for In-Game Leader. The other member is gonna be an entry fragger. This is the 6th time TSM is undergoing roster changes within a span of a year.

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik indicated new teammate positions for the Valorant roster.

There might be some peer pressure taking place in TSM FTX. 3 pro players were benched after letting them play only for a few weeks.

One player was removed from the team without prior notice(maybe). While other player retires from the Valorant competitive scene completely?

And of all players, only Wardell and Subroza is on the active roster from day 1. So, is there a pattern here?

Hope the next players stay a while longer than the last ones.

