G2 qualifies for EMEA Challengers: After defeating Excel in the upper finals G2 qualify for the EMEA challengers

With G2 just demolishing Excel in the European challenger’s upper finals, G2 qualifies for EMEA Challengers.

G2’s performance seemed like it was depleting in their recent matches before challengers 2. Which led them to make a roster change. Where they replaced Mixwell with Keloqz.

Keloqz has been quite useful for G2 in the VCT 2021, and his addition just gave the boost that they needed going into challengers 2. Apart from Keloqz, Avaova was just playing on another level today.

Also Read: The Ultimate Viper Lineup: Take a look at the only viper lineup you’ll ever need to learn for all maps

G2 Vs Excel: Challengers 2 Upper Finals

XL had the higher seeding going into this best of 5. So XL pick Haven as the first map, and G2 picked Ascent, then XL picked Breeze, and G2 pick Icebox as the 4th.

Map 1: Haven

Going into heaven both G2 and Excel had the same composition. However, G2’s utility usage and positioning were too good to counter. So G2 ended up winning the map with a score of 13-9.

Imagine losing your map pick 💀 pic.twitter.com/w3oujWvfUC — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 22, 2022

Map 2: Ascent

Ascent was the closest map between these two teams. Where the dualists Keloqz and paTiTek just went ham with Keloqz having 25 kills and paTiTek having 22 kills. However, G2 managed to come out on top and take the map with a score of 13-10.

Map 3: Breeze

Breeze was Excel chiwawa’s map, where he just came to dominate. He went 26-12 on a cypher with a headshot percentage of 28%. Which lead to Excel winning the map with a score of 13-7.

The response from @EXCEL is here. pic.twitter.com/gaJI1dxHI5 — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) January 22, 2022

Map 4: IceBox

While G2 was defending on Icebox, they just absolutely dominated and ended the first half with a score of 10-2. But Excel didn’t lose hope and they tried their best to make a comeback. However, G2 just secured the map with a score of 13-9.

Also Read: Valorant Patch leaks: Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting, Windowed Fullscreen low latency

G2 qualifies for EMEA Challengers

And with this upper final victory, G2 has secured their seat in the EMEA challengers. They are the first team to qualify for the EMEA challengers from challengers 2.