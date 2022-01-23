ESports

Keloqz’s 16 second Ace against Excel: Take a look at the insane 16 second Ace by G2 Keloqz Against Excel in the Challengers 2 upper finals

Keloqzs 16 second Ace against Excel
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"I would have not even married": Shoaib Akhtar reckons Virat Kohli's marriage as the reason for downfall in batting form
Next Article
"He hasn't played for 2 months, thanks to me of course": G2 Nukkye reveals the reason behind him benching Keloqz from the roster after VCT 2021
E-Sports Latest News
GMB Nats Panda
“It is my support on stage”: GMB Nats tells us the story behind his iconic Panda

Ever wondered the story behind GMB Nats Panda, we know we have. Well, you don’t…