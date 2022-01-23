Keloqz’s 16 second Ace against Excel: Take a look at the insane 16 second Ace by G2 Keloqz Against Excel in the Challengers 2 upper finals

G2’s performance yesterday was amazing. But the best clip to watch is Keloqz’s 16 second ace against Excel in the upper qualifiers.

G2’s gameplay in the European Stage 1: Challengers 2 was better in every way. Their teamwork, the utility usage, and the strats just seemed on point. The best thing that seemed on point was G2’s aim. I mean Keloqz and Nukkye had a total of 28% headshot accuracy through all 4 maps.

And out of the 4 maps, G2 showed absolute domination on Icebox. Where they went 10 -2 in the first. And they were able to do that because of insane plays by both Avova and keloqz.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Have you ever seen someone stick to a spike defuse in 1v4, well I guess Pros don’t fake.

Also Read: The New Valorant Meta: The Valorant EMEA got together to talk about the addition of a new agent, map, and the meta changes based on that

Now let’s take a look at the insane ACE by Keloqz on the B site.

Keloqz’s 16 second Ace against Excel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

B site was the only site where Excel was able to secure rounds in the first half. And they kept trying to push it, but what can you do when the enemy team’s Jett just pops off.

Keloqz just took a total of 5 shots and hit all five people in under 16 seconds. What do you call it if not impressive? There is just no way to counter something like this.

Also Read: G2 qualifies for EMEA Challengers: After defeating Excel in the upper finals G2 qualified for the EMEA challengers

Yesterday’s performance was a statement from G2 that they are ready for the future. But will they be able to perform the same way going into the EMEA Challengers? As only the top teams from all the EMEA regions will be there including Team Liquid, Gambit, Acend, and Fnatic.

All we have to do now is wait and watch, as the EMEA challengers will kick off on the 11th of February.