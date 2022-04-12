“Hiko retires from Valorant after 14 years of a Competitive journey”: What’s next for Hiko and 100 Thieves Valorant roster

Take a look at the next steps for Hiko as he retires from Valorant competitive scene and goes down another path.

Spencer “Hiko” Martin is a 32-year-old xProfessional Valorant player for the 100 Thieves Valorant roster. He has been a member of the 100 Thieves since the release of Valonra in June 2020. He was the one who shaped the Valorant roster which went on to win the first official Valorant tournament, Valornant First Strike.

And since then 100 Thieves Valornat roster has been considered one of the best teams from NA. And have shown impeccable performance in Masters 3 Berlin. But they have not been able to get the success they wanted. The most recent tournament in which 100T took part was the 2022 NA VCT Stage 1 Challengers. However, they were one of the bottom teams coming out of the group stage. And since then 100T has been on a break, and amongst all the roster changes and 100T adding Sean and DDK to their analytics team. We get to know a new announcement.

Hiko steps down from the Competitive scene and retires as a professional player from the 100 Thieves Valorant roster.

A special message from the captain of clutch, @Hiko. While today marks the end of Spencer’s professional VALORANT career, he is excited to share details about his new journey here @100Thieves. pic.twitter.com/Ideeb7MHTR — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) April 12, 2022

Next steps for Hiko

With Hiko stepping down after 14 years of competitive play, he has opened up to new possibilities. He is going to be a full-time streamer and a content creator for 100 Thieves.

He mentioned that he wants to be a member of 100T forever if possible, and continue in this organization. He has been thinking of resigning for some time now. But thought this time would be the best time to implement the change.

He currently has some stuff to take care of and visit his family but has promised that he will start off with the actual streams on the 25th of April.

Some things he said he wants to focus on are:

Longer(6-8 hours) Streams on Twitch

Other socials like Youtube, Ticktok, and more

Work on more content for 100 Thieves

Do variety streams

and more consistent streams starting at 9:00 AM PST

He also has some other ideas and plans, which we will see in the implementation stage from the 25th.

This news got some hilarious tweets as well, such as

this delay is so long Hiko retired during it — Sentinels (@Sentinels) April 12, 2022

What’s next for 100 Thieves Valorant Roster

With this news, the current players we are sure about for now are:

Ethan (IGL)

Asuna

Bang

Sean Gares (Coach)

DDK (Manager)

This gives an opening for new players to get into the roster. We might get to see someone like Sinatraa trying to join the roster, but nothing is certain for now.