How Gambit Esports, the winner of Masters Three Berlin, proved that NA isn’t the Best in Valorant pro-circuit

The journey of Gambit Esports, from losing to Fnatic in the Challengers to defeating ENVY in Berlin Masters has been frantic, to take the mantle as Valorant International Kings.

After the end of the First Strike in 2020, Riot Games announced their plan for the Valorant Champions Tour for 2021. VCT is a year-long tournament where teams would compete from across the globe for the title of “Valorant Champions for 2021”.

VCT consists of 3 major international events. Sentinels were the winners for Masters Reykjavik. But they were dethroned by Gambit Esports in Masters Berlin. Let’s take a look at how that happened.

The first Team to sit on the King’s throne

Coming into Iceland, Sentinels were considered one of the best teams, after dominating the North American region and Masters One. The team went undefeated in the NA Challengers Finals and were looking deadly as ever before Reykjavik.

But sentinels were not done yet. They shook the whole world when they won Masters Two Reykjavik without dropping a single map. They ended their flawless dominance with a 3-0 victory over the EU’s fanatic.

How Gambit Esports dethroned Sentinels

Gambit Esports was unable to make it to Master Two Reykjavik when Fnatic defeated them in EU Challengers. But Gambit Esports worked hard and showed determination. It paid off in Masters Three Berlin.

They were such a scary team in Berlin, that North America’s unicorn team Sentinels gave them the respect they deserved. Earlier Gambit had a 2-1 loss against 100 Thieves.

In their path to becoming Masters 3 Berlin champions, Gambit Esports dominated Korea’s Crazy Raccoon with two 2-0 victories in their group stage. After qualifying for the Playoffs, Gambit won a 2-1 series against Vision Strikers.

In the semifinals, Gambit Bois destroyed G2 esports with a 13-0 Icebox map to make a statement. Valorant Icebox has always been considered a technical map like CSGO’s Inferno.



Masters three Berlin witnessed something unexpected. Team Envy, the third seed from North America, defeated Sentinels and 100 Thieves in a 2-0 domination, to lock their seat in Berlin Finals and Valorant Champions.

What comes next

Valorant Champions, the biggest International Valorant event for 2021, will take place on 12th December 2021. Who will we get to see, Gambit Esports or Sentinels, take the crown? Or will a new champion emerge?