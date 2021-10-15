When is Valorant Patch 3.08 releasing : What to expect with the new Valorant Patch 3.08 coming soon?

The new Valorant Patch 3.08 is bringing some game smoothing bugs and might bring some updates to Omen. The main question: when is it coming?

Players are anxiously waiting for the release of the Valorant Patch 3.08. It might be some hints or updates that will tease the players with much bigger updates in the new Act. Specifically with significant changes to Omen is very exciting for the fanbase.

The main question: When is it set to arrive?

With Patch 3.08 you will be able to select which skin level you would like to equip. Variants are only equipped with the fully upgraded weapon. | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 8, 2021

What to expect with the new Valorant Patch 3.08 coming soon?

Changes to Omen

The new Patch 3.08 will be launched on 18th October with some major changes to one of the most picked agents, Omen. It brings a lot of ability buffs that were requested by popular streamer Flexinja and his fanbase. He has gained great popularity and has popularized being an Omen main with his aggressive plays and amazing gameplay.

Omen has two insane buffs that will probably increase his pick rate and win rate in ranked games and professional tournaments. His first buff is that Paranoia (Q) will not flash teammates at the price of 300 credits which is extremely reasonable. His second major buff is that his ultimate ‘From The Shadows’ will near sight nearby enemies. This buff can provide great information on a bombsite and will help teammates with entering a choke point.

Changes to Skin Upgrading and Equipping Levels

A popular request by the players has been that they want the choice to equip whichever skin level they want. For example: earlier if you had upgraded your Prime Vandal to level 4, you weren’t allowed to downgrade a level which made it restricting. With this Patch 3.08, you can easily equip any skin level you want.

We will be updating with more changes once the official Patch Note list is released along with the download size!

1. Paranoia no longer flashes teammates

2. ‘From The Shadows’ near sights nearby enemies

— Aryan 'Ba3a' Kumar (@Ba3a_Gamzo) October 9, 2021

The Valorant Patch 3.08 is to be released on 18th October 2021.

