Hype Front AKA Project M: The ultimate Valorant Mobile Clone

Take a look at the Hype Front, the mobile game which took a little too much inspiration from Riot’s Valorant.

Since its official release in June 2020, Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games. Due to its unique gameplay, ever-changing meta, and of course weapon skins. And as it grew popular the developers added more and more features and changes to make the game more interesting.

And Riot also confirmed that Valorant Mobile was in the making. However, before Valorant Mobile could hit the market something else did.

NetEase a Chinese-based internet technology company released their version of Valorant Mobile. Which had the same agent models, abilities, and game modes as Valorant.

The game was initially released with the name “Project M”. However, after 6 months of beta, the game is finally out with a brand new name.

Hype Front

Hype Front is a free-to-play 5v5 First-person Hero shooter game, well guess where we have already heard that. And looking at this trailer, it seems that they were a step ahead as they added Neon’s ability as soon as she was released.

We have “Thunder” with the abilities of Neon, “Blink” being our Reyna, “Elixir” taking the role of sage, and more. This situation seems a bit funny but at the same time, I kind of want to check out the game.

Following the release of Hype Front, a lot of people are trying to clickbait viewers into thinking it’s the Valorant mobile game.

Hype Front is only available in a few countries. Which are Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.