“People will 100% play Neon in the tournaments”: Gambit Nat’s is 100% sure that teams will opt to use Neon in their lineup

Gambit Nat’s is really sure that players will want to play with Neon in the main roster for Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Ayaz Akhmetshin also known as nAts is a professional valorant player for Gambit Esports. Nats prefers to play the role of a Sentinel or a controller, mostly Cypher or Viper. And he is the best at it.

Going into VCT 2022, there have been a lot of new additions and changes. Mostly the addition of the new agent “Neon“. Neon is the latest dualist added to the game, whose abilities revolve around speed and electricity.

Update on Neon availability for VCT Qualifiers:

Neon will be enabled for VCT Qualifiers that begin after Jan 25th ( NA, KR, JP )

Neon will be disabled for VCT Qualifiers that begin before Jan 25th ( EMEA, LATAM, BR, SEA ) — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) January 11, 2022

Even though Neon is fun to play in rank matches, some would argue that Neon may not be a great addition for teams. As most of her kit is available for solo pushes and creative plays. However, Nats thinks otherwise.

Also Read: FaZe Clan reveals their new VALORANT roster for the 2022 VCT Season.

Gambit Nat’s opinions on Neon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nat’s is a casual Twitch streamer, who mostly tends to stream his rank matches occasionally. And also talks to his chat side by side. When his viewer put up the question “Do you think people will use Neon in the tournament?“. Nats replied with utter confidence saying “100 percent“.

This confidence can also mean that maybe Gambit is looking to add Neon to their active lineup.

Also Read: Valorant Night Market: The theme and release date for Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market

There is only one way to find out, and that is by waiting for the EMEA Stage 1 challengers. Which is not too far away as it starts on the 11th of February 2022. It will be a month-long event and end on March 14th, through which the top teams will make it to the playoffs.