Valorant Night Market: The theme and release date for Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market

The Valorant night market may be right around the corner. To bring you some personalized discounted weapon skins.

Valorant is one of the most played FPS tactical shooter games out there. And some of the features which make it one of the best games are its unique gameplay, its weapon skins, its community, and its night market.

Night Market is the feature that Riot introduced last year. In which a player gets offers on some personalized weapon skins. The player will get a total of 6 skins, which are unique to each account.

The Valorant Night market is available once every Act for 12 days.

Valorant Night Market for Episode 4 Act 1

Not official art, I made this using the files in game. As you can see graphic design is not my passion. Otherwise it seems to be themed around Chinese New Year as this year is the Year of the Tiger. — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 22, 2022

This act’s Night Market is based on the Chinese New Year. And as 2022 is the Year of the Tiger the theme for this act’s Night Market is also the tiger.

And following the theme of the Chinese New Year, the Night Market will be available on the 1st of February 2022.

The skins for the night market can consist of any skin released to date. However, considering the fact that the Protocol 781 A Bundle will still be available in the store. There is a high chance that it will not be available in the night market. One more skin set that you cannot buy in the Night Market is the Champion Bundle skin.

