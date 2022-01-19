Luminosity Valorant Roster: Introducing Bdog, the latest and final addition to the Luminosity Valorant Roster

With Valorant Champions Tour 2022 starting soon, Luminosity completed their Valorant roster by adding Bdog as their 5th player.

The valorant competitive scene is constantly changing starting with roster changes and more. And with the VCT 2022 stating on the 27th of January, the time has come for each team to finalize their rosters.

Luminosity is said to be one of the top teams in the North American region. However, they have not been performing to their full potential. And following up on the results in VCT 2021, Luminosity decided to drop aproto and YaBoiDre from their roster.

For the past year, both @OfficialAproto and @YaBoiDre have been integral parts of VALORANT Roster.

And today, we say goodbye. We appreciate both Dre and Aproto’s contributions to our roster and their efforts in 2021. We wish you two the best moving forward. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FAcs969Xto — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) January 11, 2022

Also Read: NA VCT 2022 Stage 1: Take a look at everything you need to know for NA VCT Stage and where to register

Bdog Join’s Luminosity

Please welcome @bdog2916 to the Luminosity VALORANT roster!@Luminosity is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Bdog for the coming season. Bdog is the final player to balance out our roster & we’re excited to head into this competitive season with him on our team. #LGLoyal pic.twitter.com/i9HiXUdEhP — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) January 18, 2022

Brandon Michael “Bdog” Sanders is the final addition to the Luminosity Valorant roster. Brandon was previously a member of the TSM Academy Valorant Roster. There he led to team to win the Knights Arena September Gauntlet.

He is a great addition to the team. But, will this addition help Luminosity achieve greatness. We will have to wait and watch, not for long though.

Also Read: Best NA Valorant Teams: Take a look at the top 5 teams for the North American region

Luminosity Valorant Roster for VCT 2022

With the addition of Brandon, the Luminosity roster is complete. So, let’s take a look at the final Luminosity Roster for valorant champions 2022: