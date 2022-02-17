NA VCT Main Event Schedule: When and where to watch the week 2 matches for the NA VCT main event

Take a look at the NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 2 and check which major teams go against which, with Sentinels starting the week off.
The first week of the NA Main Event was a banger. With some of the most exciting matches between some of the biggest teams in NA. However, the fight is not over and we have some amazing matches coming up.
Each team has a lot to prove going into this week, as each team wants to make it to the playoffs. Now let’s see who is going against whom in this week’s fight.
NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 2
Timings for the North American region
February 11, Friday
- Knights Vs Sentinels 1:00 PM PST
- Evil Geniuses vs Luminosity 3:30 PM PST
February-12, Saturday
- XSET vs Cloud9 Blue 1:00 PM PST
- Rise vs Version 1 3:30 PM PST
February 13, Sunday
- NRG Esports vs OpTic Gaming 1:00 PM PST
- 100 Thieves vs The Guard 3:30 PM PST
Timings for the Europian Region
February 11, Friday
- Knights Vs Sentinels 10:00 PM CET
February-12, Saturday
- Evil Geniuses vs Luminosity 12:30 AM CET
- XSET vs Cloud9 Blue 10:00 PM CET
February 13, Sunday
- Rise vs Version 1 12:30 AM CET
- NRG Esports vs OpTIc Gamimg 10:00 PM CET
February 14, Monday
- 100 Thieves vs The Guard 12:30 AM CET
Timings for the South Asian Region
February 12, Saturday
- Knights Vs Sentinels 2:30 AM IST
- Evil Geniuses vs Luminosity 5:00 AM IST
February-13, Sunday
- XSET vs Cloud9 Blue 2:30 AM IST
- Rise vs Version 1 5:00 AM IST
February 14, Monday
- NRG Esports vs OpTic Gaming 2:30 AM IST
- 100 Thieves vs The Guard 5:00 AM IST
Where to watch Week 2 matches
All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.
Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.
