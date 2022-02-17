NA VCT Main Event Schedule: When and where to watch the week 2 matches for the NA VCT main event

Take a look at the NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 2 and check which major teams go against which, with Sentinels starting the week off.

The first week of the NA Main Event was a banger. With some of the most exciting matches between some of the biggest teams in NA. However, the fight is not over and we have some amazing matches coming up.

Each team has a lot to prove going into this week, as each team wants to make it to the playoffs. Now let’s see who is going against whom in this week’s fight.

NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 2

Timings for the North American region

February 11, Friday

Knights Vs Sentinels 1:00 PM PST Evil Geniuses vs Luminosity 3:30 PM PST



February-12, Saturday

XSET vs Cloud9 Blue 1:00 PM PST Rise vs Version 1 3:30 PM PST



February 13, Sunday

NRG Esports vs OpTic Gaming 1:00 PM PST 100 Thieves vs The Guard 3:30 PM PST



Timings for the Europian Region

February 11, Friday

Knights Vs Sentinels 10:00 PM CET



February-12, Saturday

Evil Geniuses vs Luminosity 12:30 AM CET XSET vs Cloud9 Blue 10:00 PM CET



February 13, Sunday

Rise vs Version 1 12:30 AM CET NRG Esports vs OpTIc Gamimg 10:00 PM CET



February 14, Monday

100 Thieves vs The Guard 12:30 AM CET



Timings for the South Asian Region

February 12, Saturday

Knights Vs Sentinels 2:30 AM IST Evil Geniuses vs Luminosity 5:00 AM IST



February-13, Sunday

XSET vs Cloud9 Blue 2:30 AM IST Rise vs Version 1 5:00 AM IST



February 14, Monday

NRG Esports vs OpTic Gaming 2:30 AM IST 100 Thieves vs The Guard 5:00 AM IST



Where to watch Week 2 matches

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.

