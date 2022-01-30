Valorant teams TSM and T1 exchange heated words on Twitter; XSET Dephh chimes in too

TSM VALORANT players accused T1 of cheating during their opening match against them in the lower bracket of the VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers 1 Open Qualifier. This led to a heated interaction between the players from both sides with other players chiming in too.

According to TSM Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik and other members of the team, T1’s head coach spoke in all chat during their match on Split. After seeing this, TSM has now accused the T1 coach of talking to their team throughout the entirety of the map. This coupled with an alleged ping difference between the teams brought TSM players to Twitter to argue over the loss.

“I’m playing verse a team that has their coach typing and probably talking to them mid-game gg 6v5,” said Subroza on Twitter after the loss.

This was in response to a fellow teammate who had commented on the 6v5 situation as well as a massive ping deficit. After the loss, TSM Aleko “Aleko” Gabuniya took to Twitter to complain about the loss as well.

its okay guys! they got a warning!!!!! — TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 (@Subroza) January 30, 2022

Im playing vs a team that has their coach typing and probably talking to them mid game gg 6v5 https://t.co/vnDb36XOfs — TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 (@Subroza) January 30, 2022

“Forced on texas 7 ping 3 ping 6v5 all good we got this no problem,” said Aleko on Twitter.

Subroza confirmed that T1’s coach spoke in all chat during the game when replying to a comment left under his initial response. When asked if the coach said something in all chat, Subroza replied with “si” to confirm.

Also read: TSM vs T1: T1 was forced to forfeit their match against TSM as their Coach was caught sending messages during the game

T1 gets alleged warning

VALORANT coaches are allowed to speak to their players during allotted time-outs and in between games. However, they are not allowed to speak to players throughout the game because that would violate the competitive integrity of the match. Allegedly T1 received a warning according to Subroza who seemed fed up about the whole ordeal.

TSM loss Split to T1 13-7 after tying the half at 6-6, only managing one round in the second half. The TSM players appeared to be in high spirits for the next map and ready to press forward. However, after going down 8-4 at the half on Icebox a tech pause was called. During the tech pause, several TSM players tweeted our sleeping emojis which brought backlash on Twitter from other professional players. XSET’s Rory “dephh” Jackson was one of these respondents.

Tweeting mid game for impressions whilst losing 🥸 — XSET dephh (@dephhgg) January 30, 2022

I would stream but i have enough impressions to pay this month’s rent. See u tmr — TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 (@Subroza) January 30, 2022

“Tweeting mid game for impressions whilst losing,” said dephh. “Just stream man I get it you don’t want it enough.”

This earned a response from TSM’s Subroza who has been one of the targets of dephh’s tweet.

“Tweeting about issues happening, not for impression but to make a change,” said Subroza. “Wanted us to stay quiet play out and just lose! Yeah we’ll do that and go stream after.”

Twitter war between TSM and T1.

There are few occasions that call for an all-out Twitter war in competitive VALORANT. The last time something of this magnitude happened was when Vivo Keyd used an illegal Cypher camera on Breeze during Champions. Shortly after the dispute between Subroza and dephh the Nerd Street Gamer Twitch channel went offline and the internet exploded.

Everyone in the VALORANT community was throwing shade at one another over an alleged cheating scandal going on in the VCT Open Qualifier. While Riot Games not Nerd Street Gamers made no comment on the matter, it appeared that TSM walked away with the victory.

T1’s Josh “steel” Nissan got in on the back and forth after the stream went down, posting a picture of their victory against TSM on Split with a yawning emote. This was in response to all of the TSM players saying “GG” to the players on the side of T1. On the other hand, T1’s players tweeted out things like “unlucky” “damn” and other things that led many to believe they had been disqualified for cheating.

Riot Games has since then come out with an official response, disqualifying T1 from the qualifier for unauthorized communication.

Also read: Valorant Flashback: How to check your Valorant stats for the year 2021