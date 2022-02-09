NA VCT Stage One Challengers: Format explained and groups released

It’s finally time for the main event. Here is all you need to know about upcoming matches and which teams will go against each other.

After two weeks of open qualifiers, 12 NA teams are now set to compete in the first VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers One main event. For the first time, the teams aren’t competing in a double-elimination bracket. But rather in a round-robin style group stage that will determine seeding for the playoffs.

The top two remaining teams from North America will represent the region at the first international Masters LAN event. Here’s everything you need to keep up with the NA VCT Challengers One main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

Team Segregation in Groups

Teams qualified for the main event:

Sentinels

Team Envy

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Version1

XSET

The Guard

NRG

Evil Geniuses

Knights

Luminosity

Rise

The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six. With Group A consisting of 100 Thieves, Cloud9 Blue, XSET, The Guard, Luminosity Gaming, and Evil Geniuses. Whereas Group B will consist of Sentinels, Envy, Version1, NRG, Knights, and Rise.

Format of Main Event

Each of the two groups will compete in a round-robin, with all best-of-three matches. The top four teams from each group will advance to playoffs whereas the bottom two will be eliminated.

The playoffs is a double-elimination bracket where all matches are best-of-three, except for the grand final and the lower bracket final which are best-of-five. The teams are competing for a $200,000 prize pool and two NA spots at Masters in April.

