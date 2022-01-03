Best Valorant Crosshair Settings: The Valorant crosshair settings of the Best of the best.

With valorant growing in popularity here are some of the best valorant crosshair settings belonging to professional players.

Valorant is a 5 person PVP first-person shooter. In fact, since its release in July 2020, it has grown immensely. However, the fact which differentiates a player from others is their skill level. And the most sought out thing for better skill is the Crosshair placement.

And the first and foremost thing to have better crosshair placement is to have a better crosshair. Most of the players tend to make their own crosshair settings to fit their needs but that is not always necessary. In fact, players are sometimes more comfortable with their own settings. However, here are the crosshair settings for some of the fan-favourite players.

Best Valorant Crosshair Settings

Cned is a professional player for EU’s Valorant 2021 Champions “Acend“. Cned became really popular after his insane performance in VCT 2021. In fact, Cned is considered to be one of the best operators for Valorant.

Here is Cned’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: White

Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Outline: Off

Off Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 0

Outer Lines: Off

BabyBay is a professional player for FaZe Clan’s Valorant roster. He is famous for his insane Jett plays. But he is also known for his confidence in competitive matches.

Here is BabyBay’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Centre Dot: Off

Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Valorant competitive scene. However, we didn’t get so much of him during Valorant champions. But we can confidently say that he will be back with a bang.

Here is TenZ’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Outline: Off

Off Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom plays the dualist role for the liquid valorant team. But he is famous for his “One taps” due to which he got the name headshot machine.

Here is Scream’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Centre Dot: On Centre-Dot Opacity: 1 Centre-Dot Thickness: 3

On Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 1

Outer Lines: Off

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is one of the most famous streamers in the world. In fact, He got famous for his out-of-the-world plays in CS:GO and PUBG.

Here is Shroud’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: White

White Centre Dot: On Centre-Dot Opacity: 0.4 Centre-Dot Thickness: 2

On Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: On OuterLine Opacity: 0.35 Outer Line Length: 2 Outer Line Thickness: 2 OuterLine offset: 10

On

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khab is the IGL for Sentinels Valorant roster. But, he is more famous for his streams and his childish personality which makes everyone’s day.

Here is Shahzam’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 0.5 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 3

Outer Lines: Off

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk is a professional player for the 100 Thieves Valorant roster. In fact, Asuna is also one of the few players who play on high sensitivity.

Here is Asuna’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: White

Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 2 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 3

Outer Lines: Off

Brandon “aceu” Winn is a mechanical genius who is cracked at every game he plays. In fact, aceu is considered one of the best players on earth.

However, aceu doesn’t want to compete at a competitive level. But, he enjoys being a full-time streamer on Twitch.

Here is Aceu’s Crosshair setting:

Crosshair Color: White

White Centre Dot: On Centre-Dot Opacity: 1 Centre-Dot Thickness: 1

On Crosshair Outline: Off

Off Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 1

Outer Lines: Off

That is the end of the best valorant crosshair settings. Hope some of the settings help you out in your matches. Now, get out there and pop some heads in the game, and grow.