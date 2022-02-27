Tenz secures one of the most insane knife kills to win the round for Sentinels

We all know how scary Tenz is on Jett, let’s take a look at a clip from last night which proves the kid is out of this world.

Tyson Ngo, known to many as Tenz requires no sort of introduction whatsoever. He is and always will be one of the best Valorant players from the North American region. Tenz initially stepped into the Valorant competitive scene by representing Cloud 9. But he never seemed to fit in, in the Cloud 9 roster.

So after some unfortunate incidents came to pass, Tenz made his move to Sentinels Valorant roster. And boy oh boy was that a good decision. Both Tenz and Sentinels seem to have benefited a lot from this decision, and we get to see that in their performance.

Tenz’s Insane 3k as Jett

Here we have Sentinels and Optic going head to head in the NA VCT Main Event. Fracture was the second map(and optic’s pick) and the score was 4-4. Both teams were going hand in hand with neither of them wanting to bow down until something took place.

Going into the 9th round Tenz has the blade storm(Jett’s ultimate ability) and he was on site trying to get it to some use. And then as soon as he updrafts he gets the first kill, which was pretty clean and simple. But WHAT THE FU*K was that second kill through the smoke.

I mean, I myself had to look at the clip 5 times to understand what happened. This round definitely has Sentinels the boost they required. But unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as they lost the series with a score of 2:1.

Future for Sentinels and Tenz

Even though their matchup against Optic was a setback. However, Sentinels have to take a look at the big picture here. There are still one of the best teams however to remain as such they have to put in a lot of work.

The trend which they are following for this tournament was that they lose the first map brutally but somehow manage to bring back the next 2. But giving up a map advantage is not a small thing, which obviously all of them know.

Sentinels still have 2 more matches left in this tournament, hope they get back on their feet. And reclaim the North American throne.