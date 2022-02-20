Liquid Vs Navi: Team Liquid defeats Navi in the EMEA Challengers

Take a look at the recap for the matchup for Liquid Vs Navi in the EMEA Stage 1 challengers for their ending match of the week.

The EMEA Stage 1: Challengers are going on in full force with each team bringing in their A-Game. And going into this round-robin method, to qualify for the next stage, teams have to place in the top 3 in their group. And matches are held each weekend for 5 weeks.

And this week’s last matchup was between Team Liquid and Navi, and this was one of the most anticipated matches for today. Both teams have a lot to prove going into this match. And Liquid has to come back from their previous loss and Navi has to maintain their win.

Liquid Vs Navi:

Going into this match Navi had the higher seed, which means they can pick the first map. So Navi chooses Haven as the first map, with Liquid selecting Bind as second and Split being the deciding map. And it was one of the most exciting Bo3 to watch this weekend.

Map 1: Haven

Even though Haven was Navi’s pick, Liquid just seemed more prepared and dominant on the map. With Jampi going 23/13 as Chamber. Even though Navi put up a find, Liquid won the map with a score of 13-9.

Map 2: Bind

Looks like the team which chooses the map loses it, as this was Liquid’s pick. But they just didn’t seem to make any of their plays work against Navi, and Navi won the map with a score of 13-10.

Map 3: Spilt

Split being the decider map was one of the closest maps. And both teams were just going back and forth. With Raze from both teams coming to clutch in the most crucial rounds. But in the end, Liquid just had the better util usage which led them to win the map and series with the score of 13-10 and 2:1.

We close out the game 2-1 vs @natusvincere, almost 2 times throw on Defense but happy to manage to get our first WIN Thanks for support we’ll be even better next week #LetsGoLiquid — Liquid ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) February 20, 2022

