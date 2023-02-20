HomeSearch

GTA Online Street Dealers guide

Danyal Arabi
|Published 20/02/2023

GTA Online Street Dealers guide

Taking the Los Santos Drug Wars up a notch, Rockstar has released three new GTA Online daily collectibles. These additions are Stash Houses, G’s Caches, and Street Smugglers. The location for all three changes every day and Street Dealers can only be sold a limited quantity of product. Here’s everything about Street Dealers and the bonuses coming to GTA Online this week.

Also read: When is ESL Pro League Season 17 starting? Day one schedule, teams participating, and prize pool

GTA Online Street Dealers paying out 50% extra GTA$ this week

Street Dealers are mobile NPC’s whose location changes every day. Once found, players can sell the following to them for a premium:

  • Meth up to 2 units: Average pay $16,800 a unit
  • Cocaine up to 1 unit: Average pay $19,400 a unit
  • Weed up to 10 units: Average pay $1,530 a unit
  • Acid up to 10 units: Average pay $1,415 a unit

It is imperative that players own the corresponding Motorcycle Club Businesses and Acid Lab to make use of the Street Dealer network. Each dealer pays a premium for a specific type of product. Street Dealers have 50 randomized spawn points that range from Los Santos all the way to Procopio Beach. For a limited time, Rockstar is also placing a bonus of 50% GTA$ on all Street Dealer sales.

Until March 1, 2023, players also stand to earn a few bonuses from Street Dealer sales:

  • Sell to a Street Dealer to receive the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.
  • Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk! tattoo.
  • Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask.

Players will receive all clothing items in their wardrobes by March 10, 2023.

Also read: What do Stash Houses in GTA Online give you?

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi