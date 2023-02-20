GTA Online Street Dealers guide

Taking the Los Santos Drug Wars up a notch, Rockstar has released three new GTA Online daily collectibles. These additions are Stash Houses, G’s Caches, and Street Smugglers. The location for all three changes every day and Street Dealers can only be sold a limited quantity of product. Here’s everything about Street Dealers and the bonuses coming to GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Street Dealers paying out 50% extra GTA$ this week

Street Dealers are mobile NPC’s whose location changes every day. Once found, players can sell the following to them for a premium:

Meth up to 2 units: Average pay $16,800 a unit

Cocaine up to 1 unit: Average pay $19,400 a unit

Weed up to 10 units: Average pay $1,530 a unit

Acid up to 10 units: Average pay $1,415 a unit

It is imperative that players own the corresponding Motorcycle Club Businesses and Acid Lab to make use of the Street Dealer network. Each dealer pays a premium for a specific type of product. Street Dealers have 50 randomized spawn points that range from Los Santos all the way to Procopio Beach. For a limited time, Rockstar is also placing a bonus of 50% GTA$ on all Street Dealer sales.

Until March 1, 2023, players also stand to earn a few bonuses from Street Dealer sales:

Sell to a Street Dealer to receive the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.

jacket. Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk! tattoo.

tattoo. Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask.

Players will receive all clothing items in their wardrobes by March 10, 2023.

