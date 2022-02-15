NRG s0m Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at North America’s most underrated Jett, NRG s0m Valorant in-game settings, gear, and key binds.
Sam “som” Oh is a 19-year-old professional valorant player. He currently plays a dualities role for the famous NRG Esports. He may not be that famous, but he is really underrated as he is one hell of a player.
Along with playing professionally he also streams a lot on his twitch channel. Where he currently has 476,000 followers and a total of 125,000 on his youtube channel.
NRG s0m Gear
- Monitor: BENQ XL2546
- Keyboard: RAZER HUNTSMAN QE
- Mouse: LOGITECH G703 HERO
- Mousepad: STEELSERIES QCK LARGE
- Headset: HYPERX CLOUD II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080
NRG s0m Valorant in-game Settings
s0m’s Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.8
- eDPI – 320
- Scoped Sensitivity – 0.9
- Polling Rate – 1000
s0m’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: Off
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
s0m’s Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
NRG s0m Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 8x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
