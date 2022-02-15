NRG s0m Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at North America’s most underrated Jett, NRG s0m Valorant in-game settings, gear, and key binds.

Sam “som” Oh is a 19-year-old professional valorant player. He currently plays a dualities role for the famous NRG Esports. He may not be that famous, but he is really underrated as he is one hell of a player.

Along with playing professionally he also streams a lot on his twitch channel. Where he currently has 476,000 followers and a total of 125,000 on his youtube channel.

NRG s0m Gear

NRG s0m Valorant in-game Settings

s0m’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.8

0.8 eDPI – 320

320 Scoped Sensitivity – 0.9

0.9 Polling Rate – 1000

s0m’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: Off InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 6 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Off Outer Lines: Off

s0m’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

NRG s0m Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 8x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



